‘Haatak’ Poster Released: Actress Adah Sharma in Bold Action Avatar

The film is directed and written by Ajay K Sharma, who has established himself in the advertising world. 'Haatak' will be his first feature film. It's being produced under the banner of 8 Pictures. The film is inspired by true events and claims to present a powerful story. Director Ajay K Sharma further stated, "'Haatak' is not just a heist film; it questions power, morality, and the price of human choices. I endeavor to present this story, inspired by real events, to the audience in the most honest and impactful way. The seriousness and energy with which Adah Sharma has performed as Shivaranjani Acharya perfectly match my vision."