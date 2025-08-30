‘Haatak’ Poster Released: Actress Adah Sharma in Bold Action Avatar

'Haatak' Released: Actress Adah Sharma is all set to enthral audiences once again with her powerful performance. The first poster of her upcoming film, 'Haatak', has been released and is being widely appreciated. The poster features Adah Sharma as her character Shivaranjani Acharya. Clad in a trench coat, suit, and cap, with a gun in hand, her sharp look reflects the film's intense nature. The film's tagline, 'One Heist, No Mercy', hints at an action-packed and suspenseful thriller.
Speaking about the film, Adah Sharma said, "'Haatak' is very exciting for me. Ajay K Sharma is a renowned advertising filmmaker, and this is his first feature film. When I read the script and he explained his vision, I immediately connected with the project. I'm happy that after 'The Kerala Story', 'Sunflower 2', and 'Rita Sanyal', directors are seeing me in such diverse and challenging roles."
The film is directed and written by Ajay K Sharma, who has established himself in the advertising world. 'Haatak' will be his first feature film. It's being produced under the banner of 8 Pictures. The film is inspired by true events and claims to present a powerful story. Director Ajay K Sharma further stated, "'Haatak' is not just a heist film; it questions power, morality, and the price of human choices. I endeavor to present this story, inspired by real events, to the audience in the most honest and impactful way. The seriousness and energy with which Adah Sharma has performed as Shivaranjani Acharya perfectly match my vision."
The film's shooting will take place in Rajasthan and various parts of North India. The makers are planning a large-scale theatrical release in 2026. With Adah Sharma's powerful screen presence and Ajay K Sharma's direction, 'Haatak' is poised to become an exciting crime thriller. The poster clearly indicates that the film will offer action, suspense, and cinematic thrills.