Hema Malini Gets Emotional on Her Birthday, Posts Heartfelt Message after Pankaj Dheer’s Demise

Hema Malini wrote, "Today I have lost my close friend and I am completely broken. Pankaj Dheer was a very loving, passionate, and very talented actor. He won people's hearts with his role of 'Karna' in Mahabharat. He lived life to the fullest until his last breath. He had fought a long battle with cancer and was determined to win over it. He was supportive of me in everything I did and encouraged me. Whenever I needed him, he was always there for me. I will miss his support and his presence in my life. My heartfelt condolences are with his wife Anita ji, who was the light of his life."