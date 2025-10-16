Hema Malini Gets Emotional on Her Birthday, Posts Heartfelt Message after Pankaj Dheer’s Demise

Hema Malini (Image: Patrika)
Hema Malini Post: Actress Hema Malini, famous in Bollywood as the 'Dream Girl', is often in the news. Today she is celebrating her 77th birthday. While everyone is happy on their special day, Hema Malini did not appear happy on her birthday for the first time. She shared a very emotional post. She remembered her close friend and poured her heart out for him. She said that she is completely broken by his departure.
One after another death news is coming in the industry these days. In such a situation, the past day has not been good for the industry. Famous actor Pankaj Dheer, who played the memorable role of Karna in Mahabharat, passed away on Wednesday, October 15, due to cancer. The TV and film industry is in mourning due to his demise. In such a situation, Hema Malini has also lost her close friend Pankaj Dheer. She shared two pictures with Pankaj Dheer on her official X account. In the first photo, she is posing with Pankaj Dheer in a saree, while in the second photo, both stars are seen in casual looks. Sharing both these photos, Hema Malini wrote an emotional note.
Hema Malini wrote, "Today I have lost my close friend and I am completely broken. Pankaj Dheer was a very loving, passionate, and very talented actor. He won people's hearts with his role of 'Karna' in Mahabharat. He lived life to the fullest until his last breath. He had fought a long battle with cancer and was determined to win over it. He was supportive of me in everything I did and encouraged me. Whenever I needed him, he was always there for me. I will miss his support and his presence in my life. My heartfelt condolences are with his wife Anita ji, who was the light of his life."
Hema Malini's elder daughter Esha Deol also paid tribute to Pankaj Dheer by remembering him on her Instagram story. She described Pankaj Dheer as "a dear family friend and an amazing person always full of joy." She wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pankaj Uncle. A dear family friend and an amazing person always full of joy, will miss you and our fun conversations and your laughter thereafter, may your soul rest in peace, deep condolences to Aunti, Nikitin Dheer and the family. Om Shanti."
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending