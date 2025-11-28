Hema Malini Not Invited to Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet, Daughters Keep Distance

A prayer meet for Dharmendra was organised in Mumbai on Thursday after his demise. Many big stars attended the event. However, Hema Malini and her two daughters were not present. People were surprised when Hema Malini organised a separate prayer meet at her residence. Meanwhile, news spread on social media that Sunny Deol and his family had not invited Hema Malini to the organised prayer meet, which is why Hema Malini did not attend.
Dharmendra's prayer meet was held on November 27 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. However, the most discussed aspect was the absence of Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from the prayer meet.
Members of the Deol family, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with several relatives, were present at the prayer meet. Many celebrities such as Rekha, Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, Ameesha Patel, Soha Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi attended Dharmendra's prayer meet. Singer Sonu Nigam also arrived and paid an emotional tribute to Dharmendra by singing his famous songs. However, Hema Malini's family was kept separate from this event.
Consequently, there has been a stir on social media that Sunny Deol did not invite Hema Malini to Dharmendra's prayer meet, and this is why the actress organised a separate prayer meet for her husband on the same day. According to media reports, Mahima Chaudhry, Sunita Ahuja, and Yashvardhan Ahuja were seen outside Hema Malini's house. It can now be said that these stars attended the prayer meet held at Hema Malini's residence.
It is worth noting that Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980. At that time, Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their four children – Sunny, Bobby, Ajita, and Vijeta Deol – were already in his life. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters, Esha and Ahana. In this context, holding separate prayer meets indicates discord within the family.
Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. The entire Bollywood fraternity was in shock after his demise.
