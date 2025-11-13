Hema Malini on Dharmendra’s Health: ‘Everything is in God’s hands’

Hema Malini gave an interview to Subhash K Jha, during which she spoke about her husband Dharmendra's health. She said, "This is not an easy time for me. Dharam Ji's health is a major concern for all of us. His children, Bobby, Sunny, Esha, none of them have slept. I cannot falter. There are many responsibilities, but I am happy that he is back home. Our worry has ended now that he is out of the hospital. He needs to be around his loved ones. He needs to be with his family. Everything else is in God's hands."