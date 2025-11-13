Hema Malini on Dharmendra’s Health: ‘Everything is in God’s hands’

Hema Malini On Dharmendra Health (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra Health Update: Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital. The Deol family had decided that the actor would receive complete treatment at home. In this regard, it is reported that an ICU room has been set up at home, and doctors and nurses will be taking care of him. While the entire nation is praying for Dharmendra, his family also states that Dharmendra is now recovering. The actor's family has breathed a sigh of relief after his discharge from the hospital. Hema Malini has given her first reaction regarding this difficult time. She has shared important information with fans about her children and herself, stating, "I cannot falter."
Hema Malini gave an interview to Subhash K Jha, during which she spoke about her husband Dharmendra's health. She said, "This is not an easy time for me. Dharam Ji's health is a major concern for all of us. His children, Bobby, Sunny, Esha, none of them have slept. I cannot falter. There are many responsibilities, but I am happy that he is back home. Our worry has ended now that he is out of the hospital. He needs to be around his loved ones. He needs to be with his family. Everything else is in God's hands."
It is noteworthy that when Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital, false rumours of his death spread rapidly on Tuesday, November 10. Hema Malini took a strong stance against this irresponsible reporting and reprimanded it by sharing a post on social media.
Hema Malini had said, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about someone who is slowly recovering? This is extremely disrespectful behaviour. Please respect the family's need for privacy." Now, the entire nation and Dharmendra's fans are happy about his return home and are wishing him a speedy and complete recovery.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending