Hema Malini’s Pain Surfaces 72 Hours After Dharmendra’s Death

Hema Malini (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24. He had been unwell for a long time and died at the age of 89. While social media was abuzz with reports that Hema Malini was not allowed to meet Dharmendra in his final moments, Hema Malini has now remembered her husband as a wife after almost 3 days. Reading her post has brought tears to the eyes of her fans as well.
Hema Malini has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). In this, she has shared two pictures. One picture is of Dharmendra and in the second picture, she is seen with Dharmendra. Seeing these pictures can bring anyone to tears. Hema Malini wrote in her post, "Dharam ji was so much to me. A loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha and Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, the most important person to me in all times of need."
Hema Malini further wrote, "He has always been with me through thick and thin. With his simple, friendly nature, and always showing affection and interest towards everyone, he had made all members of my family his own. As a public figure, despite his talent, his popularity, his humility and his universal appeal established him as a unique icon among all stalwarts."
Remembering Dharmendra, Hema further wrote, "His lasting fame and achievements in the film industry will always be remembered. My personal loss cannot be expressed in words and his absence will be felt forever. After years of togetherness, I am left with a treasure trove of memories to relive those special moments..."
Dharmendra married Hema Malini in the year 1980. Dharmendra was already married. Despite this, he married Hema Malini, but Dharmendra never lived with Hema Malini. He lived with his first wife and children, and it was in that house that he breathed his last.
