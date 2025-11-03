Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Hollywood Actor Recreates Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic 'King' Look, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

After the teaser release of Shah Rukh Khan's film 'King', fans have started giving their opinions on every scene. Let's know in detail.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

'ये सच है या मजाक...' 5 महीने पहले आ चुका था शाहरुख के इस फिल्म का लुक, और अब ऐसा है मेकओवर

Image: X @AbhiKaReview

Shah Rukh Khan King Movie: The teaser of the film 'King' was chosen to be released on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, and when its first look was revealed, there was a stir on social media. It is worth noting that Shah Rukh's new avatar with grey hair and a gun in his hand thrilled the fans, but many people compared his outfit to Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's film 'F1' look.

The Look of This Film and Now This is the Makeover

It is worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan has copied actor Brad Pitt's film 'F1' look exactly, and people are trolling him for it. In the film, Shah Rukh's look with a blue shirt and tan jacket is similar to a popular scene from Brad Pitt's 'F1'.

Several videos showing both scenes together went viral on social media, and fans gave different opinions. Some called it powerful, while others called it a copy. However, the truth was something else. While people thought Brad Pitt adopted this look first, a user revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had sported this look many years before Brad Pitt.

Dialogue and Character Personality

After the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's film 'King' was released, the dialogues used in each scene are further enhancing the character's personality. Powerful dialogues like 'I am not fear, I am terror, infamous in a hundred countries', 'The world has given me only one name, 'King'' have been used in the teaser. People are calling it a copycat film.

Not only this, a user commented on X and wrote, 'I saw Shahrukh getting ready like Brad Pitt in F1 and the universe made it true.' Another user wrote, 'Perhaps this was done intentionally, as a tribute to Brad Pitt's F1 look.'

Additionally, another user wrote, 'Now I understand what Brad Pitt's 'lucky card' was in F1, whether this is true or a joke.' However, some trolls have made a mockery of it.

