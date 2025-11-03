Hollywood Actor Recreates Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic 'King' Look, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan King Movie: The teaser of the film 'King' was chosen to be released on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, and when its first look was revealed, there was a stir on social media. It is worth noting that Shah Rukh's new avatar with grey hair and a gun in his hand thrilled the fans, but many people compared his outfit to Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's film 'F1' look.