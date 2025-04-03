Hollywood Singer Jessica Simpson Reveals Snake Sperm Improved Her Voice

Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Revelation Jessica Simpson recently shared a video on her Instagram reel, in which she told her band members about her favourite herbal drink. In the video, she was seen in a yellow outfit and a blue jacket, discussing her drink. Simpson mentioned that she is taking a special syrup-like supplement to improve her singing performance.

Big Revelation in Google Search When her band members searched this supplement on Google, they were shocked to see its ingredients. In fact, snake sperm was used in this drink. As soon as this information came to light, there was an uproar on social media, and people started trolling Jessica .

In the video, Jessica Simpson says, “They ask me what I’m drinking? So I tell them it’s a Chinese herbal drink. When my vocal coach Googled it, it turned out to have snake sperm in it. It’s like honey.” She further added, “If you want a good vocal, you have to drink snake sperm!”

Mixed Reactions on Social Media After this video surfaced, Jessica was heavily trolled on social media. Some users found it strange, while some fans considered it merely humorous. However, some people also appreciated her outspoken style.