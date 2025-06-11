scriptHousefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Storms Tuesday with Strong Earnings | Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Storms Tuesday with Strong Earnings | Latest News | Patrika News
Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Storms Tuesday with Strong Earnings

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Housefull 5’ continues its successful run. Tuesday also proved to be a profitable day for the film. Let’s find out the collection on its fifth day.

MumbaiJun 11, 2025 / 08:56 am

Patrika Desk

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: The film Housefull 5 is currently dominating the box office. It’s exceeding the expectations of both the audience and the makers. The film has received so much love from viewers that it raked in ₹100 crore in just four days. The fifth-day collection has also been spectacular. Let’s see how far it is from reaching ₹150 crore and also look at its performance on Tuesday…

Housefull 5 Makes a Stunning Collection on Tuesday (Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5)

Housefull 5 boasts a large star cast. According to Sacnilk figures, Housefull 5 collected a phenomenal ₹10.75 crore on its first Tuesday, i.e., the fifth day of its release (10 June). The film’s total collection now stands at ₹111.25 crore. A decline in collection was seen after the weekend. On Monday, the collection was ₹13 crore, showing a 60% decrease. However, Akshay Kumar’s film is likely to soon cross the ₹150 crore mark. Housefull 5 achieved 17.50% occupancy in Hindi on Tuesday. By the weekend, this film is poised to enter the ₹150 crore club.

Big Twists in Housefull 5 (Housefull 5 Two Climax)

Housefull 5 is a comedy film. It revolves around the murder of a billionaire on a cruise ship, and the mystery of who the killer is and which of the three “Jollies” (Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek) will inherit his wealth. The twist is that there are three Jollies. Which Jolly will inherit the property is intriguing. Housefull 5 has been released with two different endings, i.e., two climaxes: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. The entire film is the same, but the last 10 minutes differ.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹24 crore
Day 2₹31 crore
Day 3₹32 crore
Day 4₹13 crore
Day 5₹10.75 crore
Total₹111.25 crore

Housefull 5 Soon to Enter the ₹150 Crore Club

The budget of Housefull 5 is reportedly around ₹225 crore. So far, the film has earned 50% of its budget. The film’s excellent earnings demonstrate that it will soon recoup its entire budget and move towards profitability. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Pandey, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Saundarya Sharma.

