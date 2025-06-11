Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Storms Tuesday with Strong Earnings

Housefull 5 Makes a Stunning Collection on Tuesday (Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5) Housefull 5 boasts a large star cast. According to Sacnilk figures, Housefull 5 collected a phenomenal ₹10.75 crore on its first Tuesday, i.e., the fifth day of its release (10 June). The film’s total collection now stands at ₹111.25 crore. A decline in collection was seen after the weekend. On Monday, the collection was ₹13 crore, showing a 60% decrease. However, Akshay Kumar’s film is likely to soon cross the ₹150 crore mark. Housefull 5 achieved 17.50% occupancy in Hindi on Tuesday. By the weekend, this film is poised to enter the ₹150 crore club.

Big Twists in Housefull 5 (Housefull 5 Two Climax) Housefull 5 is a comedy film. It revolves around the murder of a billionaire on a cruise ship, and the mystery of who the killer is and which of the three “Jollies” (Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek) will inherit his wealth. The twist is that there are three Jollies. Which Jolly will inherit the property is intriguing. Housefull 5 has been released with two different endings, i.e., two climaxes: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. The entire film is the same, but the last 10 minutes differ.