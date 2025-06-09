Housefull 5 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sunday Storm Beats ‘Raid 2’ and ‘Jaat’, Sets New Record

Housefull 5 Creates a Frenzy on its Third Day (Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3) Three of Akshay Kumar’s films have been released in 2025. Sky Force received a good response at the beginning of the year, and Kesari Chapter 2 also garnered significant praise. However, neither film achieved blockbuster box office collections. But Housefull 5 has created a sensation in cinemas, exceeding expectations. The film has made its mark and entered the superhit category, giving a new lease of life to Akshay’s somewhat faltering career. On its third day of release, Sunday, 8 June, the film raked in a phenomenal ₹32 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹87 crore.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹24 crore Day 2 ₹31 crore Day 3 ₹32 crore Total ₹87 crore Records Broken: Surpassing Other 2025 Releases (Housefull 5 Weekend Collection) Housefull 5 is receiving a fantastic response from audiences at the box office. Demonstrating impressive momentum during its opening weekend, the film has achieved phenomenal earnings, surpassing the opening weekend records of all other 2025 films except Chhawa. The film now holds the record for the second-highest opening weekend collection of the year. The films it has surpassed are…