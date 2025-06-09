Housefull 5 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sunday Storm Beats ‘Raid 2’ and ‘Jaat’, Sets New Record
Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film, Housefull 5, has raked in a phenomenal amount on its third day, breaking records and surpassing the collections of films like ‘Jatt’ and ‘Red 2’.
Housefull 5 Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film Housefull 5 is creating a storm in theatres. Released on 6 June, the film has been minting money since its release. The comedy-thriller Housefull 5 is also being well-received by audiences. A major indication of this is its three-day collection, which has reached approximately ₹90 crore. To make the film unique, the makers have incorporated a clever strategy with two climaxes: Housefull 5 A and Housefull 5 B. While the entire film remains the same, the last 10 minutes offer a different storyline. Let’s find out how the film performed on Sunday and which films it has surpassed.
Housefull 5 Creates a Frenzy on its Third Day (Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3)
Three of Akshay Kumar’s films have been released in 2025. Sky Force received a good response at the beginning of the year, and Kesari Chapter 2 also garnered significant praise. However, neither film achieved blockbuster box office collections. But Housefull 5 has created a sensation in cinemas, exceeding expectations. The film has made its mark and entered the superhit category, giving a new lease of life to Akshay’s somewhat faltering career. On its third day of release, Sunday, 8 June, the film raked in a phenomenal ₹32 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹87 crore.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹24 crore
Day 2
₹31 crore
Day 3
₹32 crore
Total
₹87 crore
Records Broken: Surpassing Other 2025 Releases (Housefull 5 Weekend Collection)
Housefull 5 is receiving a fantastic response from audiences at the box office. Demonstrating impressive momentum during its opening weekend, the film has achieved phenomenal earnings, surpassing the opening weekend records of all other 2025 films except Chhawa. The film now holds the record for the second-highest opening weekend collection of the year. The films it has surpassed are…
Chhawa – ₹121 crore
Housefull 5 – ₹87 crore
Sikandar – ₹86.44 crore
Red 2 – ₹73.83 crore
Sky Force – ₹73.2 crore
Jaat – ₹40.62 crore
Kesari Chapter 2 – ₹29.62 crore
Bhool Chuk Maaf – ₹28.71 crore
Game Changer (Hindi) – ₹26.59 crore
Deva – ₹19.43 crore
Sanam Teri Kasam (Re-release) – ₹16 crore
Housefull 5: A Big-Budget Undertaking
The budget for Housefull 5 is reportedly ₹225 crore, including promotional and advertising costs. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Besides Akshay Kumar, the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.