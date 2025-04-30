scriptHousefull 5 Teaser: Comedy Returns with a Thrilling Mystery | Latest News | Patrika News
Housefull 5 Teaser: Comedy Returns with a Thrilling Mystery

Housefull 5 Teaser: The explosive teaser for the multi-starrer film “Housefull 5” has been released. Audiences are once again in for a comedic overdose.

Apr 30, 2025 / 05:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Housefull 5 teaser

Housefull 5 teaser

Housefull 5 Movie: Good news for comedy lovers! Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s superhit comedy franchise, Housefull, is soon to release its fifth installment on the big screen, eagerly awaited by fans. Meanwhile, the makers have released a spectacular teaser for Housefull 5, which clearly indicates that audiences are in for a massive dose of comedy this time around too. This multi-starrer film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Murderer Seen Wearing a Mask in the Teaser

The teaser begins with a cruise ship sailing in the middle of the ocean. The entire star cast of the film is aboard. Singing and dancing is underway on the cruise when Akshay Kumar makes his entry, followed by Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Saundarya Sharma, Chitrangda Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Nikitin Dheer, Ranjeet, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Nana Patekar.
Suddenly, a corpse falls from above the chandelier. The murderer is seen wearing a mask. Who is this killer? This is kept suspenseful. Fans are quite excited after watching this teaser. This horror-comedy will now also be a murder mystery. The release date of the film has also been revealed.

Akshay Kumar Shared the Teaser and Wrote…

Akshay Kumar shared this teaser on his social media account, Instagram, and wrote: ‘15 years ago today…the madness began! India’s biggest franchise is back with its 5th film, and this time it’s not just chaos and comedy…it’s a killer comedy! Presenting the Housefull 5 teaser! The film will be released in cinemas on 6 June.’

So, When Will the Film Be Released?

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have been a part of this franchise from the beginning. The other actors joined later.

The first comedy film in the ‘Housefull’ franchise was released in 2010. Two years later, ‘Housefull 2’ was released. Both these films were directed by Sajid Khan. In 2016, ‘Housefull 3’ was released, which was directed by Sajid and Farhad.
In 2019, ‘Housefull 4’ was released. It was directed by Farhad Samji. Now, ‘Housefull 5’ is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani, while Sajid Nadiadwala is producing it.

‘Housefull 5’ will be released in cinemas worldwide on 6 June.

