Housefull 5 Trailer Released: Multi-Starrer Film to Hit Cinemas

Three Jollys Enter the Fray for the Fortune The real twist in the story comes when, upon the announcement of Ranjit’s will, not one, not two, but three Jollys appear! A battle for the inheritance ensues between the three. However, things become even more interesting when Ranjit is suddenly murdered. The story then shifts from a comedy to a thrilling murder mystery. The question arises: who killed Ranjit? And who is the real Jolly?

The Explosive Entry of Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff Housefull-5-Sanjay-Dutt-Jackie-Shroff Following this, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff make their entrance. Both are portrayed as police officers. The trailer features many scenes and dialogues reminiscent of classic Bollywood films. For example, Jackie Shroff says in one scene, "Chhoti bachchi hai kya?" This dialogue is actually a famous line from his son Tiger Shroff's debut film, 'Heropanti'.

It is worth noting that the film was shot on a luxurious cruise ship. Housefull 5 is a Multi-Starrer Film ‘Housefull 5’ promises a powerful dose of entertainment, featuring a stellar cast of 19 actors. Each character, with their unique style and comedic timing, adds to the film’s special appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) The star cast includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Saibir.

Filled with comedy, confusion, and suspense, ‘Housefull 5’ will be released in cinemas worldwide on 6 June.