Housefull 5 vs Thug Life: Akshay’s Comedy Storms Ahead on Opening Day, Beats Kesari 2 Record Too

Kamal Haasan’s Film Thug Life’s Collection (Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2) Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life (Thug Life) was released amidst considerable controversy. This gangster action drama film, directed by Mani Ratnam, marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after approximately 38 years. There was significant buzz surrounding the film. However, after its theatrical release, it failed to meet expectations. On its opening day, Thug Life collected ₹15.5 crore. On the second day, June 6th (Friday), the film’s earnings declined, with the film managing only ₹7.50 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹23.00 crore.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹15.5 crore Day 2 ₹7.50 crore Total ₹23 crore Housefull 5's Opening Day Collection (Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1) Besides Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 boasts a star cast of over two dozen actors. This film is the fifth installment in the Housefull series, following four previous parts. Housefull 5 created a storm at the box office on its first day. On June 6th, it surpassed Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, collecting a remarkable ₹23 crore on its opening day. With this, Akshay Kumar's film has also outperformed Kesari 2.