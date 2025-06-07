scriptHousefull 5 vs Thug Life: Akshay’s Comedy Storms Ahead on Opening Day, Beats Kesari 2 Record Too | Housefull 5 vs Thug Life: Akshay&#39;s Comedy Storms Ahead on Opening Day, Beats Kesari 2 Record Too | Latest News | Patrika News
Housefull 5 vs Thug Life: Akshay’s Comedy Storms Ahead on Opening Day, Beats Kesari 2 Record Too

Housefull 5 Outperforms Thug Life: The film ‘Housefull 5’ has surpassed Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ in its opening day box office collection.

MumbaiJun 07, 2025 / 09:52 am

Patrika Desk

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1: A major box office clash is currently underway between Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 and Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life. Thug Life released on June 5th, while Housefull 5 hit the box office on June 6th. Thug Life collected ₹15 crore on its opening day. Now, the opening day collection of Housefull 5 has been revealed, and it’s quite impressive. Akshay Kumar’s new film has even surpassed the opening day collection of his previous film, Kesari 2. Let’s find out how much it collected on Friday…

Kamal Haasan’s Film Thug Life’s Collection (Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2)

Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life (Thug Life) was released amidst considerable controversy. This gangster action drama film, directed by Mani Ratnam, marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after approximately 38 years. There was significant buzz surrounding the film. However, after its theatrical release, it failed to meet expectations. On its opening day, Thug Life collected ₹15.5 crore. On the second day, June 6th (Friday), the film’s earnings declined, with the film managing only ₹7.50 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹23.00 crore.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹15.5 crore
Day 2₹7.50 crore
Total₹23 crore

Housefull 5’s Opening Day Collection (Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1)

Besides Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 boasts a star cast of over two dozen actors. This film is the fifth installment in the Housefull series, following four previous parts. Housefull 5 created a storm at the box office on its first day. On June 6th, it surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, collecting a remarkable ₹23 crore on its opening day. With this, Akshay Kumar’s film has also outperformed Kesari 2.

Housefull 5 Surpasses These Films (Housefull 5 Breaks Records)

The film ‘Kesari 2’ earned only ₹7.75 crore on its opening day. Sky Force also earned ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 has thus outperformed both these films released in 2025. The weekend promises to be spectacular. A box office battle between these two films is expected to continue.

