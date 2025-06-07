scriptHousefull 5A or 5B: What's the Difference? | Latest News | Patrika News
Housefull 5A or 5B: What's the Difference?

Housefull 5: A and B Version Difference Housefull 5 was released in theatres today, June 6th. While booking tickets, viewers are encountering options for ‘Housefull 5A’ and ‘Housefull 5B’. Let’s understand which version to watch and what to keep in mind while booking tickets.

Jun 07, 2025

Patrika Desk

Housefull 5 Release On Box Office: Akshay Kumar is back to create box office magic. His new film, Housefull 5, has been released and fans eagerly awaited its arrival. However, a particular option during ticket booking is causing some confusion. The makers have tried something unique this time. The film has been released with two different climaxes – Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. Let’s understand the difference between the two…

Housefull 5 has been released in two different versions. You might be confused about whether to watch Housefull 5A or Housefull 5B. The film has been released with two different climaxes. This means that the killer, the twist, or the finale you see in one cinema hall will be completely different from what you see in another. The rest of the film – the story, comedy, songs, and characters – are the same; only the ending differs.

Viewers might be confused about which version to watch to maximise their enjoyment. The makers have clarified that while there are two versions, only the climax differs; the rest of the film is identical. So, there’s no need to worry; you can buy tickets for whichever version you prefer.
The film’s producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, recently revealed that he had this idea for 30 years – to make a film with a changeable climax. He wanted to provide viewers with an interactive experience, and he has implemented this idea in Housefull 5 (हाउसफुल 5).

Housefull 5 is proving to be unique in several ways. Firstly, it’s the first film with two different climaxes. Secondly, after a long time, nearly two dozen stars are appearing together in a Bollywood film. Thirdly, it’s the first Bollywood film to release a fifth installment, and it’s being well-received by the audience.

