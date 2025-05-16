scriptHrithik Roshan Drops 20 May Hint — Teaser Release Coming? | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan Drops 20 May Hint — Teaser Release Coming?

After seeing Hrithik Roshan’s post, people are saying that the War 2 teaser will be released on 20 May 2025, as a special gift on Jr NTR’s birthday.

MumbaiMay 16, 2025 / 03:03 pm

Patrika Desk

War 2 teaser

ऋतिक रोशन ने किया 20 मई को लेकर पोस्ट

War 2 Update: Bollywood’s famous actor Hrithik Roshan and South Industry’s well-known name Jr NTR are soon to appear together in War 2. One will be a hero, and the other a villain. The film War 2 will be released in theatres on 14 August 2025. Before that, there’s been a huge buzz on social media regarding its teaser. News suggests that the film’s teaser might be released on 20 May, Jr NTR’s birthday. However, this is not confirmed. Now Hrithik Roshan himself has shared a post on Instagram about the War 2 teaser. Let’s find out when the teaser will be released and what the actor posted.

Hrithik Roshan’s Post Regarding War 2

The film War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films. War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film War and is the sixth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. Now, besides the fans, Hrithik Roshan himself seems excited about this film. He posted and wrote, “Hey Jr NTR! Think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready? #War2.” According to reports, the makers are planning a huge promotional campaign for the film. They are planning to make every event, from the teaser to the trailer, spectacular, which is why the teaser might be released on 20 May.
After seeing Hrithik Roshan’s post, people are saying that the War 2 teaser will be released on 20 May 2025, as a special gift on Jr NTR’s birthday. Some people say that maybe not the teaser, but the first poster will be released on this day. Users are giving different reactions to Hrithik’s post. Many are saying to wait for May 20th.
Once again, Hrithik Roshan will be seen reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2, while Jr NTR will join the franchise in a significant role. Jr NTR will be seen in the role of the villain in the film. Kiara Advani will also be in a leading role in this film. There is tremendous craze among fans for this film. Everyone wants to know every update about the film.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan Drops 20 May Hint — Teaser Release Coming?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

National News

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

in 2 hours

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

Special

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

2 hours ago

Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

Entertainment

Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

in 4 hours

Lassa Fever Death Toll Reaches 138 in Nigeria

Miscellenous World

Lassa Fever Death Toll Reaches 138 in Nigeria

in 2 hours

Latest Bollywood

Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

Entertainment

Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

20 hours ago

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

20 hours ago

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling

Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling

1 day ago

Raid 2: Despite Day 14 Box Office Dip, Film Achieves Major Milestone

Entertainment

Raid 2: Despite Day 14 Box Office Dip, Film Achieves Major Milestone

1 day ago

Trending Entertainment News

Hrithik Roshan Drops 20 May Hint — Teaser Release Coming?

बॉलीवुड

Hrithik Roshan Drops 20 May Hint — Teaser Release Coming?

in 4 hours

Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

मनोरंजन

Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

in 4 hours

Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

मनोरंजन

Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

20 hours ago

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

मनोरंजन

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

20 hours ago

Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

मनोरंजन

Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.