Hrithik Roshan Drops 20 May Hint — Teaser Release Coming?

Hrithik Roshan’s Post Regarding War 2 The film War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films. War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film War and is the sixth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. Now, besides the fans, Hrithik Roshan himself seems excited about this film. He posted and wrote, “Hey Jr NTR! Think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready? #War2.” According to reports, the makers are planning a huge promotional campaign for the film. They are planning to make every event, from the teaser to the trailer, spectacular, which is why the teaser might be released on 20 May.

Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready?#War2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 16, 2025 After seeing Hrithik Roshan’s post, people are saying that the War 2 teaser will be released on 20 May 2025, as a special gift on Jr NTR’s birthday. Some people say that maybe not the teaser, but the first poster will be released on this day. Users are giving different reactions to Hrithik’s post. Many are saying to wait for May 20th. After seeing Hrithik Roshan’s post, people are saying that the War 2 teaser will be released on 20 May 2025, as a special gift on Jr NTR’s birthday. Some people say that maybe not the teaser, but the first poster will be released on this day. Users are giving different reactions to Hrithik’s post. Many are saying to wait for May 20th.

Once again, Hrithik Roshan will be seen reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2, while Jr NTR will join the franchise in a significant role. Jr NTR will be seen in the role of the villain in the film. Kiara Advani will also be in a leading role in this film. There is tremendous craze among fans for this film. Everyone wants to know every update about the film.