War 2 Release Date: Hrithik Roshan’s film ‘War 2’ release date is out! This special thing will create a stir

‘War 2’ may be released on this day (Hrithik Roshan War 2 Release date) The film ‘War 2’ is being produced by Yash Raj Films. Yash Raj Films has started its spy universe with many stars, including Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ and Salman Khan’s film Tiger, which was a super hit at the box office. After that, the film ‘War’ was released, which created a buzz in theaters. At the same time, the makers started preparing for its second part. Slowly, many photos and videos from the film’s shooting set have been coming out. In such a situation, the release date of the film is also coming out.

An update has been received regarding the release date of War 2. According to reports, Yash Raj Films wants to release ‘War 2’ on the next Independence Day, which means War 2 may hit the theaters on August 14, 2025. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the film will be released on this day or not. In this film, Hrithik Roshan will be seen romancing Kiara Advani.