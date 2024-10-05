scriptWar 2 Release Date: Hrithik Roshan’s film ‘War 2’ release date is out! This special thing will create a stir | Latest News | Patrika News
War 2 Release Date: Hrithik Roshan's film 'War 2' release date is out! This special thing will create a stir

War 2 Release Date: An update has been received regarding the upcoming film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR. The release date of the film has been revealed.

MumbaiOct 05, 2024 / 12:58 pm

Patrika Desk

War 2 Release Date

War 2 Release Date

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is once again in the news, not for his personal life, but for the release date of his new film. The fans who were waiting for the release date of his upcoming film War 2 are now relieved. Apart from Hrithik, fans are also excited to see Junior NTR in the film. In the 2019 film ‘War’, Hrithik Roshan was seen with Tiger Shroff. This time, the makers have brought a twist by changing the cast. Hrithik Roshan will be seen with South actor Junior NTR. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the pair of both. Now, after the release date is out, this wait may end soon.

‘War 2’ may be released on this day (Hrithik Roshan War 2 Release date)

The film ‘War 2’ is being produced by Yash Raj Films. Yash Raj Films has started its spy universe with many stars, including Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ and Salman Khan’s film Tiger, which was a super hit at the box office. After that, the film ‘War’ was released, which created a buzz in theaters. At the same time, the makers started preparing for its second part. Slowly, many photos and videos from the film’s shooting set have been coming out. In such a situation, the release date of the film is also coming out.
An update has been received regarding the release date of War 2. According to reports, Yash Raj Films wants to release ‘War 2’ on the next Independence Day, which means War 2 may hit the theaters on August 14, 2025. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the film will be released on this day or not. In this film, Hrithik Roshan will be seen romancing Kiara Advani.

