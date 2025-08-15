Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ vs Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: South Indian cinema and Bollywood are once again facing off at the box office. While Rajinikanth's Coolie is one contender, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 has also hit theatres. Both films are giving each other tough competition. The first-day collection is out, revealing which film dominated the box office. War 2 shattered the records of 10 films on its opening day, while Coolie also made a significant amount.
Rajinikanth's film Coolie created a storm on its first day. According to Sacnilk data, Coolie saw a significant increase in earnings on its opening day. The film collected a phenomenal ₹65 crore on its release day, Thursday, 14 August. The film, a blend of action, emotion, and drama, has already proven itself. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his excellent direction.
Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 also hit the box office on Thursday, 14 August, a day before Independence Day. Kiara Advani also stars in the film. This film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, and the makers are hoping for similar success. According to Sacnilk data, War 2 grossed ₹52.5 crore on its opening day, surpassing 10 other films. The list is below…
Based on the opening-day figures for War 2 and Coolie, Coolie surpassed War 2, emerging as a superhit. This makes Rajinikanth the box office king on day one. However, the makers of War 2 are hopeful that the film will perform even better over the weekend. Similar expectations are held for Coolie.