Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ vs Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: South Indian cinema and Bollywood are once again facing off at the box office. While Rajinikanth's Coolie is one contender, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 has also hit theatres. Both films are giving each other tough competition. The first-day collection is out, revealing which film dominated the box office. War 2 shattered the records of 10 films on its opening day, while Coolie also made a significant amount.