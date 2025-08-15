Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ vs Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’

Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie were released on 14 August. The opening day box office collections for both films are now available. Let's find out which film performed better…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

War 2 Collection Day 1
War 2 vs Coolie (Image: Patrika)

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: South Indian cinema and Bollywood are once again facing off at the box office. While Rajinikanth's Coolie is one contender, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 has also hit theatres. Both films are giving each other tough competition. The first-day collection is out, revealing which film dominated the box office. War 2 shattered the records of 10 films on its opening day, while Coolie also made a significant amount.

Coolie's Day 1 Collection

Rajinikanth's film Coolie created a storm on its first day. According to Sacnilk data, Coolie saw a significant increase in earnings on its opening day. The film collected a phenomenal ₹65 crore on its release day, Thursday, 14 August. The film, a blend of action, emotion, and drama, has already proven itself. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his excellent direction.

War 2 Defeats 10 Films on Opening Day

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 also hit the box office on Thursday, 14 August, a day before Independence Day. Kiara Advani also stars in the film. This film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, and the makers are hoping for similar success. According to Sacnilk data, War 2 grossed ₹52.5 crore on its opening day, surpassing 10 other films. The list is below…

Box Office King on Day 1

Based on the opening-day figures for War 2 and Coolie, Coolie surpassed War 2, emerging as a superhit. This makes Rajinikanth the box office king on day one. However, the makers of War 2 are hopeful that the film will perform even better over the weekend. Similar expectations are held for Coolie.

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 12:00 pm

