Indian Women’s Cricket Team Wins First World Cup: Bollywood Celebrates ‘Nari Shakti’

Women's Cricket Team (Image: Patrika)
Bollywood Stars on India Winning Women World Cup 2025: The Indian women's cricket team has etched November 2nd in golden letters. Last night, what everyone was eagerly waiting for happened. India won the Women's World Cup for the first time by defeating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Stars also reacted extensively on social media to this achievement, making it clear that this victory has brought immense joy to everyone's faces.
Amitabh Bachchan expressed immense joy over this victory. He tweeted, 'Won. Indian Women's Cricket... World Champions. You have brought pride to all of us. Congratulations. Congratulations. Congratulations.'
Sunny Deol was also overjoyed as an Indian. He posted on Instagram about this victory. He wrote, "Hindustan Zindabad! Today my sisters have created history. The first World Cup in women's cricket for India, what a remarkable feat. Women power has hoisted the tricolour high. This victory is a victory for every Indian."
Suniel Shetty, whose son-in-law KL Rahul is a prominent cricketer himself, also posted. He first saluted the spirit and hard work of the Indian women's cricket team and called this victory magnificent. He wrote, 'Say it loud, we are World Champions.'
Anupam Kher also showed enthusiasm over the women’s victory. Posting on Instagram, he wrote, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” (“Hail Mother India”). Tripti Dimri also shared an Instagram story celebrating the team’s win.
Praising the team’s resilience and courage, Ajay Devgn said, “A night we will never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can achieve.”
SS Rajamouli also shared a post. He wrote, “World champions — our Women in Blue have done it! Deepti’s all-round brilliance and Shafali’s explosive batting paved the way to glory. Every Indian’s heart is swelling with pride.”
Shraddha Kapoor expressed her happiness on social media. Comparing this victory to India’s iconic 1983 win, she wrote, “For decades, we only heard from our parents what 1983 felt like. Thank you, girls, for giving us our own moment like that.”
