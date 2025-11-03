Indian Women’s Cricket Team Wins First World Cup: Bollywood Celebrates ‘Nari Shakti’

Bollywood Stars on India Winning Women World Cup 2025: The Indian women's cricket team has etched November 2nd in golden letters. Last night, what everyone was eagerly waiting for happened. India won the Women's World Cup for the first time by defeating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Stars also reacted extensively on social media to this achievement, making it clear that this victory has brought immense joy to everyone's faces.