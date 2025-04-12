'Jaat' and 'Sikandar' Box Office Collections Plummet on Friday

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 13 According to Sacnilk, both ‘Sikandar’ and ‘Jaat’ had a dismal Friday. ‘Sikandar’ had a strong opening with ₹26 crore, followed by ₹29 crore on its second day. However, ‘Jaat’ appears to be collapsing after just two days, with significantly lower earnings than ‘Sikandar’ on its second day. Now, ‘Sikandar’s’ earnings have dropped to lakhs. On its 13th day, Friday, 11 April, the film earned a mere ₹7 lakh. ‘Sikandar’s’ total earnings now stand at ₹108.15 crore. It’s being speculated that director A.R. Murugadoss’s ‘Sikandar’ might not even recover its budget.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹26 crore Day 2 ₹29 crore Day 3 ₹19.5 crore Day 4 ₹9.75 crore Day 5 ₹6 crore Day 6 ₹3.5 crore Day 7 ₹3.75 crore Day 8 ₹4.75 crore Day 9 ₹1.75 crore Day 10 ₹1.5 crore Day 11 ₹1.35 crore Day 12 ₹7 lakh Day 13 ₹35 lakh Total ₹108.15 crore Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2 The second-day collection of 'Jaat' is out. While 'Jaat' was being compared to 'Gadar' and 'Gadar 2', it only managed ₹9.5 crore on its opening day. The second day's earnings were even lower; on Friday, 11 April, 'Jaat' earned ₹7 crore. The film's total collection now stands at ₹16.50 crore. 'Jaat' is directed by Gopichand Malineni.