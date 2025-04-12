'Jaat' and 'Sikandar' Box Office Collections Plummet on Friday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol’s film ‘Jaat’ has been released for two days now, and it’s failing to make a mark at the box office. Its performance is even worse than that of ‘Sikandar’. While ‘Jaat’s’ release may have reduced ‘Sikandar’s’ earnings, ‘Sikandar’ still had significantly better collections on its second day compared to ‘Jaat’. Despite positive social media reactions and apparent audience appreciation, this hasn’t translated into strong box office numbers for ‘Jaat’. Friday’s figures are out, and Sunny Deol hasn’t been able to create a ‘Gadar’ at the box office. Meanwhile, ‘Sikandar’s’ collections have also plummeted.
Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 13
According to Sacnilk, both ‘Sikandar’ and ‘Jaat’ had a dismal Friday. ‘Sikandar’ had a strong opening with ₹26 crore, followed by ₹29 crore on its second day. However, ‘Jaat’ appears to be collapsing after just two days, with significantly lower earnings than ‘Sikandar’ on its second day. Now, ‘Sikandar’s’ earnings have dropped to lakhs. On its 13th day, Friday, 11 April, the film earned a mere ₹7 lakh. ‘Sikandar’s’ total earnings now stand at ₹108.15 crore. It’s being speculated that director A.R. Murugadoss’s ‘Sikandar’ might not even recover its budget.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹26 crore
Day 2
₹29 crore
Day 3
₹19.5 crore
Day 4
₹9.75 crore
Day 5
₹6 crore
Day 6
₹3.5 crore
Day 7
₹3.75 crore
Day 8
₹4.75 crore
Day 9
₹1.75 crore
Day 10
₹1.5 crore
Day 11
₹1.35 crore
Day 12
₹7 lakh
Day 13
₹35 lakh
Total
₹108.15 crore
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2
The second-day collection of ‘Jaat’ is out. While ‘Jaat’ was being compared to ‘Gadar’ and ‘Gadar 2’, it only managed ₹9.5 crore on its opening day. The second day’s earnings were even lower; on Friday, 11 April, ‘Jaat’ earned ₹7 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹16.50 crore. ‘Jaat’ is directed by Gopichand Malineni.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹9.5 crore
Day 2
₹7 crore
Total
₹16.50 crore
Jaat Could See Better Collections Over the Weekend
The budget of ‘Jaat’ is reportedly ₹100 crore. Makers are hoping that the film will earn more over the weekend than in the previous two days. Besides Sunny Deol, the film stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapati Babu in pivotal roles.