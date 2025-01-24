scriptJaat Release Date Set: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar Movies to Clash in 2025’s Biggest Face-Off | Jaat Release Date Set: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar Movies to Clash in 2025&#39;s Biggest Face-Off | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaat Release Date Set: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar Movies to Clash in 2025’s Biggest Face-Off

‘Jaat’ Release Date: Bollywood star Sunny Deol’s most awaited film, ‘Jaat’, finally has a release date. It is set for a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie.

MumbaiJan 24, 2025 / 04:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaat Release Date Sunny Deol Starrer Movie to clash with Akshay Kumar Jolly LLB 3
Jaat Release Date Clash With Akshay Kumar Movie: The teaser of Bollywood star Sunny Deol’s most awaited film, Jaat, was released alongside Pushpa 2. Since then, Sunny Deol’s fans have been excited for this movie.
Now, its release date has also been announced. Interestingly, this movie is going to clash with one of Akshay Kumar’s most-awaited movies. People are calling it the biggest clash of the year.

Today, Sunny Deol himself shared the release date of his film with the public. He unveiled the release date while sharing a new poster of Jaat. The film will be released in cinemas on 10 April 2025.

Jaat Release Date

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film Jaat features an impressive ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Packed with high-octane action and a gripping storyline, it promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

Biggest Box Office Clash of 2025

Akshay Kumar Jolly LLB 3 Update Amrita Rao To Play Key Role
The music of Jaat is composed by Thaman S, with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi, editing by Naveen Nooli, and production design by Avinash Kolla. Adding to the excitement, the release date announcement confirms a major box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated Jolly LLB 3.
Akshay’s movie is also releasing on the same day. Arshad Warsi will be seen in the lead role. Audiences have been eagerly awaiting this film for a long time. That’s why this is being called Bollywood’s biggest clash in April.

Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Film

Apart from Jaat, Sunny Deol also has Border 2 in the works, starring Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

