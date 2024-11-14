Jacqueline Fernandez’s Statement on Gifts Received from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez React Sukesh Chandrasekhar Gift
Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts to Gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is in the news. On Wednesday, her lawyer’s arguments were heard in the 200 crore rupee case related to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. What the lawyer said has left fans stunned. Jacqueline and Sukesh were very close, and he would gift her expensive gifts. Many photos of Sukesh and Jacqueline have surfaced, which went viral on social media. Now, Jacqueline’s statement has left fans stunned.
Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer has made many revelations. According to ANI reports, the actress’s lawyer has claimed in court that the gifts Jacqueline received from Sukesh were part of a money laundering case. The source of these gifts was unknown to the actress. Jacqueline did not know that these gifts were obtained from illegal sources. The actress has challenged the chargesheet filed against her in the money laundering case.
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lawyer Reveals Many Secrets
The actress’s lawyer has claimed that Jacqueline did not know the source of the gifts she received from Sukesh. The lawyer has also claimed that Jacqueline was not involved in any wrongdoing.
Jacqueline Fernandez Did Not Know About Sukesh
During the hearing, Judge Anish Dayal asked, “Is it the duty of a person to know the source of the gifts they receive?” The High Court will hear the matter further on November 26. It is worth noting that Jacqueline Fernandez has also been accused of using the income of the extortion racket to purchase gifts. However, the actress has denied any involvement in the scandal.