Jacqueline Fernandez’s Statement on Gifts Received from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer has made many revelations. According to ANI reports, the actress’s lawyer has claimed in court that the gifts Jacqueline received from Sukesh were part of a money laundering case. The source of these gifts was unknown to the actress. Jacqueline did not know that these gifts were obtained from illegal sources. The actress has challenged the chargesheet filed against her in the money laundering case.

