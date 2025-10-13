Jimmy Shergill's Father Passes Away Amidst Family Grief

Jimmy Shergill with Father (Image: Patrika)
Jimmy Shergill's Father Passes Away: Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill's family is in mourning. Jimmy's father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, passed away on October 11. He bid farewell to the world at the age of 90. The family has informed that the 'Bhog' and 'Antim Ardas' (prayer services) will be held for him on October 14, from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar, Santacruz West, Mumbai. Since the news broke, people have been paying tribute to the favourite actor's father, and the family is in deep shock.
Jimmy Shergill's entire family has been associated with the field of art and culture for a long time. His father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, was himself a senior artist and had a prominent name in the art world. The family is also related to Amrita Shergill, one of India's most famous painters, who was Jimmy's paternal grandfather's cousin.
In an old interview, Jimmy Shergill shared some anecdotes about his father with his fans. He mentioned that his father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, had a very strict nature. Recalling an incident, Jimmy narrated that once he got his hair cut and shaved his beard and moustache without informing his father. His father was so angry about this that he did not speak to Jimmy for a year and a half. Jimmy said, "We are from a Sikh family, so his anger over my childhood act was natural."
Jimmy Shergill began his film career in 1996 with the film 'Maachis'. He gained significant recognition with the 2000 film 'Mohabbatein'. Subsequently, he worked in several acclaimed films such as 'Haasil', 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.', 'Dil Hai Tumhaara', and 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster'. In the coming days, he is set to appear in films like 'De De Pyaar De 2', 'Bullet Vijay', and 'Mr. I'. In this time of grief, the entire film industry stands with Jimmy Shergill and his family.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending