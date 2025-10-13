Jimmy Shergill's Father Passes Away Amidst Family Grief

In an old interview, Jimmy Shergill shared some anecdotes about his father with his fans. He mentioned that his father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, had a very strict nature. Recalling an incident, Jimmy narrated that once he got his hair cut and shaved his beard and moustache without informing his father. His father was so angry about this that he did not speak to Jimmy for a year and a half. Jimmy said, "We are from a Sikh family, so his anger over my childhood act was natural."