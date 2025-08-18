Jobless for Eight Years, 49-Year-Old Actress Expresses Hardship

Bollywood: Several Bollywood actresses have made a name for themselves in the industry on the strength of their talent, but there was a time when they had to struggle to find work. One such actress is Sushmita Sen, who worked with both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and delivered several hit films, but there came a time when she remained unemployed for eight years.
It is said that Sushmita Sen, without any hesitation, came forward and asked people for work. Recently, an old interview of hers is going viral on social media, in which she herself has admitted this.
In the interview, Sushmita Sen said that she had called the officials of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar. She said, “My name is Sushmita Sen. I am an actor, or I used to be. And I want to come back and work. I will need help because I haven't worked for eight years and that's a long time.” Along with this, Sushmita further said that for eight years, no one approached her for work. She herself called people so that they would know how eager she was to work. She said that after this, all three platforms also met with her.
Sushmita Sen made her digital debut in 2020 with the web series ‘Arya’ and made a comeback. Her last film was the 2015 Bengali film ‘Nirbak’, after which she took a break. Sushmita Sen's story shows that even after reaching the pinnacle of success, artists may have to struggle. She also proved that there is never any shame in asking for work, and it is important to believe in one's talent.