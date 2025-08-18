Jobless for Eight Years, 49-Year-Old Actress Expresses Hardship

In the interview, Sushmita Sen said that she had called the officials of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar. She said, “My name is Sushmita Sen. I am an actor, or I used to be. And I want to come back and work. I will need help because I haven't worked for eight years and that's a long time.” Along with this, Sushmita further said that for eight years, no one approached her for work. She herself called people so that they would know how eager she was to work. She said that after this, all three platforms also met with her.