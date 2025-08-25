Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Joy Banerjee, Actor and BJP Leader, Passes Away

Renowned actor and BJP leader Joy Banerjee has passed away. He had worked in several major films.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Joy Banerjee Dies
नेता और अभिनेता रहे जॉय बनर्जी का निधन

Joy Banerjee Dies: Sad news has emerged from the film industry. Famous actor and BJP leader Joy Banerjee passed away at 11:35 am on Monday. Joy Banerjee died at a private hospital in Kolkata. He had been experiencing breathing difficulties for quite some time. He breathed his last at the age of 62. His death has caused a wave of grief in the film industry and political circles.

Joy Banerjee Passed Away

Joy Banerjee was quite active in politics besides acting and had contested the parliamentary elections twice on a BJP ticket. It is reported that the actor had been unwell for a considerable time. He had been suffering from diabetes for several years. His condition deteriorated in the last few days. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital, but despite all efforts, Joy Banerjee could not be saved.

Joy Banerjee Took a Break from Acting

Joy was born on 23 May 1963. He was a Bengali film actor. He started his acting career with the film 'Aparupa'. Joy created a sensation with his very first film. His acting was extremely well-received. Joy Banerjee also acted in many other films, such as 'Hirak Jayanti', 'Abhagini', 'Milan Tithi', etc.

Joy Contested Lok Sabha Elections

Actor Joy later took a break from acting and entered politics. In 2014, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Birbhum for the first time on a BJP ticket, but he faced defeat in this election.

Resigned from BJP

In 2019, Joy Banerjee again contested the Lok Sabha elections from Uluberia as a BJP candidate against Trinamool Congress MP Sajda Ahmed. He faced defeat here as well. After this, in November 2021, the actor officially announced that he would no longer represent the BJP and resigned from the party.

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 03:56 pm

