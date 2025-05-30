June Theatre Releases: Aamir, Kajol, Akshay to Create Box Office Storm

June Theatre Releases Thug Life South Indian actor Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film ‘Thug Life’ is set to release in June 2025. Directed by Mani Ratnam, this gangster action-drama film will hit theatres on Thursday, 5th June. Besides Kamal Haasan, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and Ashok Selvan. The film’s budget is reportedly ₹300 crore, and it will also be released in Hindi.

Housefull 5 This star-studded comedy film features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa. 'Housefull 5' will be released in cinemas on 6th June, coinciding with Bakrid.

Kuberaa Dhanush's film 'Kubera' will be released on 20th June. Directed by Shekhar Kammula, the film stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna in lead roles, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. Sitaare Zameen Par

Fans eagerly await superstar Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after three years with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, a sequel to the 2007 film ‘Taare Zameen Par’. It will be released on 20th June 2025, directly competing with ‘Kuberaa’. Genelia D’Souza also stars in the film.

Maa Actress Kajol, wife of Ajay Devgn, returns to the big screen after a long absence with the horror film 'Maa', releasing on 27th June 2025. The film will be released in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu. Produced by Devgn Productions, the film also stars Indraneil Sengupta and Ronit Roy.