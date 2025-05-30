June Theatre Releases: Aamir, Kajol, Akshay to Create Box Office Storm

June Box Office Releases: Many films are released in theatres, but only a few are highly anticipated by audiences. This year, films like ‘Housefull 5’, Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, and Kajol’s ‘Maa’ fall into this category. Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ is also slated for a June release. Let’s find out the release dates of these films and other movies poised to create a stir at the box office.
June Theatre Releases
Thug Life South Indian actor Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film ‘Thug Life’ is set to release in June 2025. Directed by Mani Ratnam, this gangster action-drama film will hit theatres on Thursday, 5th June. Besides Kamal Haasan, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and Ashok Selvan. The film’s budget is reportedly ₹300 crore, and it will also be released in Hindi.
Housefull 5 This star-studded comedy film features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa. ‘Housefull 5’ will be released in cinemas on 6th June, coinciding with Bakrid.
Kuberaa Dhanush’s film ‘Kubera’ will be released on 20th June. Directed by Shekhar Kammula, the film stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna in lead roles, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. Sitaare Zameen Par
Fans eagerly await superstar Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after three years with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, a sequel to the 2007 film ‘Taare Zameen Par’. It will be released on 20th June 2025, directly competing with ‘Kuberaa’. Genelia D’Souza also stars in the film.
Maa Actress Kajol, wife of Ajay Devgn, returns to the big screen after a long absence with the horror film ‘Maa’, releasing on 27th June 2025. The film will be released in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu. Produced by Devgn Productions, the film also stars Indraneil Sengupta and Ronit Roy.
Gyanvapi Files ‘Maa’ will directly compete with ‘Gyanvapi Files’ at the box office. This crime-drama film, based on a real-life incident, is also releasing on 27th June. Directed by Bharat S. Srinath and Jayant Sinha, the film tells the story of the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu on 28th June 2022. Vijay Raj, Preeti Jhangiani, and Mustaq Khan star in the film.