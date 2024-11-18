Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ to release in 2025; date announced

Kangana Ranaut’s Film Emergency Release Date Announced Kangana Ranaut often stays in the headlines due to her controversial statements. Her film Emergency has also been embroiled in controversies for a long time. The Sikh community claims that the film has wrongly portrayed their community. The censor board had asked the makers to make three cuts and 10 changes to the film. After this, the certificate was issued. Now it seems that the film has been passed by the censor board. Film critic Taran Adarsh has released the release date of Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency on his Twitter handle. He has released the poster of the film and written that the new release date of the film is January 17, 2025. The film will hit the big screen in 2025.

'EMERGENCY': KANGANA RANAUT ANNOUNCES NEW RELEASE DATE… 17 Jan 2025 is the new release date of #Emergency, directed by #KanganaRanaut. Starring #KanganaRanaut, #Emergency also features #AnupamKher, late #SatishKaushik, #ShreyasTalpade, #MahimaChaudhry, #MilindSoman and… pic.twitter.com/1mY5jXyNPk— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2024 Kangana Ranaut to Play Indira Gandhi's in Film Emergency In the film Emergency, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from acting in the film, Kangana is also the director and producer of the film. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, many Bollywood stars like Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade will be seen in lead roles in the film. Kangana's fans believe that now Kangana will make a strong comeback at the box office. Many people are already calling her film a superhit.