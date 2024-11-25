Kannappa: Akshay Kumar-Prabhas film to release on this date, powerful poster shared

The story of this film is based on the real story of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Kannappa Release Date

Kannappa Release Date: Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar and South superstar Prabhas are going to be seen together in a film for the first time. The release date of the film has been announced, and the story is out in front of the fans. Before this, the teaser of the film Kannappa was released, which the fans liked very much. Today, i.e., on November 25, a poster of the film has been released, in which the release date has been announced with Lord Shiva’s trident.

Let us know when the film 'Kannappa' starring Akshay Kumar and Prabhas will be released. Kannappa Release Date Announced Initially, it was reported that the film would be released this year, i.e., in 2024, but now the announced release date is next year, i.e., April 25, 2025. After this news, the fans are also very happy. Kannappa Story The story of this film is based on the real story of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. Kannappa's story is one of the Telugu folk tales. He was a non-believer and a fearless warrior, but later became a devotee of Lord Shiva. He was such a big devotee of Lord Shiva that he donated his eyes to Lord Shiva.