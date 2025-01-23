scriptKapil Sharma Among Stars Get Death Threats, Link Traced to Pakistan | Kapil Sharma Among Stars Get Death Threats, Link Traced to Pakistan | Latest News | Patrika News
MumbaiJan 23, 2025 / 10:52 am

A major development has emerged involving Bollywood and television stars. Celebrated comedian Kapil Sharma, along with Rajpal Yadav, has received a threatening email, allegedly originating from Pakistan. Sugandha Mishra and Remo D’Souza have also reportedly received similar threats. Police have registered a complaint. The threats, delivered via email, target dancers and comedians, causing widespread alarm in Mumbai. This incident follows the attack on Saif Ali Khan just a week prior, raising concerns about a potential connection to Pakistan.
Following the life threats received by the superstars, the police have filed an FIR and launched an investigation. The sender of the emails threatened consequences if a response wasn’t received within eight hours. Preliminary investigations suggest the emails originated from Pakistan. Mumbai Police have filed a case under Section 351(3). No statement has yet been released by the actors or their families.
The emails, allegedly sent by an individual named Vishnu, stated: ‘This is not a publicity stunt. We have all your activity details. We expect an immediate response within the next 8 hours. Failure to reply will be considered a lack of seriousness on your part – Vishnu.’ Police are currently investigating, using the IP address and other technical information to trace the sender.

