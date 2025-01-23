Kapil Sharma Among Stars Get Death Threats, Link Traced to Pakistan

Following the life threats received by the superstars, the police have filed an FIR and launched an investigation. The sender of the emails threatened consequences if a response wasn’t received within eight hours. Preliminary investigations suggest the emails originated from Pakistan. Mumbai Police have filed a case under Section 351(3). No statement has yet been released by the actors or their families.

Police File FIR in Threat Case The emails, allegedly sent by an individual named Vishnu, stated: 'This is not a publicity stunt. We have all your activity details. We expect an immediate response within the next 8 hours. Failure to reply will be considered a lack of seriousness on your part – Vishnu.' Police are currently investigating, using the IP address and other technical information to trace the sender.