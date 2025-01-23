Kapil Sharma Among Stars Get Death Threats, Link Traced to Pakistan

A major development has emerged involving Bollywood and television stars. Celebrated comedian Kapil Sharma, along with Rajpal Yadav, has received a threatening email, allegedly originating from Pakistan. Sugandha Mishra and Remo D’Souza have also reportedly received similar threats. Police have registered a complaint. The threats, delivered via email, target dancers and comedians, causing widespread alarm in Mumbai. This incident follows the attack on Saif Ali Khan just a week prior, raising concerns about a potential connection to Pakistan.
Following the life threats received by the superstars, the police have filed an FIR and launched an investigation. The sender of the emails threatened consequences if a response wasn’t received within eight hours. Preliminary investigations suggest the emails originated from Pakistan. Mumbai Police have filed a case under Section 351(3). No statement has yet been released by the actors or their families.
Police File FIR in Threat Case
The emails, allegedly sent by an individual named Vishnu, stated: ‘This is not a publicity stunt. We have all your activity details. We expect an immediate response within the next 8 hours. Failure to reply will be considered a lack of seriousness on your part – Vishnu.’ Police are currently investigating, using the IP address and other technical information to trace the sender.