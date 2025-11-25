Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Karan Deol Carries Grandfather Dharmendra’s Ashes from Crematorium

Dharmendra has bid farewell to the world at the age of 89. His last rites have been performed. His grandson Karan has left the cremation ground with his grandfather's ashes.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Dharmendra Ashes

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)

Dharmendra Death: Dharmendra passed away on November 24. He breathed his last at his Mumbai residence. The entire Deol family is devastated by his demise. The actor was cremated at Pawan Hans in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the morning of November 25, his grandson and actor Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, was seen carrying his grandfather's ashes. A video of this has surfaced. People are paying tribute to their favourite actor.

Dharmendra Passes Away at 89

The demise of Dharmendra has cast a pall of mourning over the industry and the entire nation. While fans of the actor are expressing anger towards the Deol family, his friends are offering condolences to the He-Man's family. It is reported that Dharmendra had been battling a health-related illness for some time. He had also been hospitalised for a period and was recovering. However, on the sudden evening of November 24, Monday, the actor's condition deteriorated, and he passed away.

Grandson Karan Deol Seen With Grandfather's Ashes

A video of Karan Deol emerging from the crematorium is going viral. He is seen sitting in his car, holding Dharmendra's ashes, wrapped in a red cloth, in his hands. He appears completely calm and deeply immersed in grief. It is evident from his demeanour that the Deol family is utterly shattered by Dharmendra's passing. Meanwhile, on one hand, fans of Dharmendra are directing their anger towards the Deol family after paying their last respects. People are questioning why the cremation of the He-Man was conducted so abruptly.

