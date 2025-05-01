Kareena Kapoor Faces Backlash for Dinner with Pakistani Designer

Kareena Kapoor -Faraz Mannan On 27 April, Kareena Kapoor Khan visited Dubai. At a party, she met Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Mannan. Until now, everything was fine, but as soon as her friend Faraz Mannan shared the pictures on his X (formerly Twitter) account, they went viral. On 27 April, Kareena Kapoor Khan visited Dubai. At a party, she met Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Mannan. Until now, everything was fine, but as soon as her friend Faraz Mannan shared the pictures on his X (formerly Twitter) account, they went viral.

Kareena-Kapoor-Faraz-Mannan-Party-Image The picture shows Kareena Kapoor with her arm around the Pakistani fashion designer's shoulder. Users React Angrily As soon as these pictures of Kareena went viral, netizens began to criticise her harshly. Many users even called her a "traitor" (गद्दार).

Kareena-Kapoor-Trolled One user wrote: “There is no shortage of traitors in India.” Another wrote: “When there was an attack on their home, the whole country was praying for her husband’s safety, and now, after 28 people died because of Pakistan, she’s having dinner. Have some shame.” One user wrote: “There is no shortage of traitors in India.” Another wrote: “When there was an attack on their home, the whole country was praying for her husband’s safety, and now, after 28 people died because of Pakistan, she’s having dinner. Have some shame.”

So far, there has been no official statement from Kareena on this matter, but the controversy shows no signs of abating. The actress is being heavily trolled on social media.