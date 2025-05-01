scriptKareena Kapoor Faces Backlash for Dinner with Pakistani Designer | Latest News | Patrika News
Kareena Kapoor Faces Backlash for Dinner with Pakistani Designer

Kareena Kapoor is facing significant backlash on social media. Dining in Dubai with a Pakistani designer following the Pahalgam attack has drawn strong criticism.

MumbaiMay 01, 2025 / 09:35 am

Patrika Desk

Kareena Kapoor Trolled: A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, shook the entire nation, claiming the lives of 28 innocent people. Following this tragic event, a picture of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan surfaced, showing her at a dinner party in Dubai with a Pakistani fashion designer.
On 27 April, Kareena Kapoor Khan visited Dubai. At a party, she met Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Mannan. Until now, everything was fine, but as soon as her friend Faraz Mannan shared the pictures on his X (formerly Twitter) account, they went viral.
The picture shows Kareena Kapoor with her arm around the Pakistani fashion designer’s shoulder.

Users React Angrily

As soon as these pictures of Kareena went viral, netizens began to criticise her harshly. Many users even called her a “traitor” (गद्दार).
One user wrote: “There is no shortage of traitors in India.”

Another wrote: “When there was an attack on their home, the whole country was praying for her husband’s safety, and now, after 28 people died because of Pakistan, she’s having dinner. Have some shame.”
So far, there has been no official statement from Kareena on this matter, but the controversy shows no signs of abating. The actress is being heavily trolled on social media.

