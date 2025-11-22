Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: From Earning ₹70,000 to Living a Lavish Lifestyle

Kartik Aaryan Source: X (@lomlkartik)
Today, Bollywood's 'Shehzada', Kartik Aaryan, is celebrating his 35th birthday. Born on November 22, 1990, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Kartik's real name is Kartik Tiwari, but he changed his surname to Aaryan to enter the film industry. Today, he has made a significant mark in the film industry with a massive fan following.
Today, he owns a luxurious home and an impressive collection of luxury cars, but there was a time when he only took ₹70,000 for his first film. On his special birthday, we are going to tell you the complete journey of his life up to his net worth.
Kartik Aaryan completed his schooling from Gwalior and later pursued engineering in Biotechnology from D.Y. Patil College of Engineering, Mumbai. It is noteworthy that he began his film career in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and received a very small fee for this film.
Kartik revealed on Raj Shamani's podcast that he received only ₹70,000 for his first film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', out of which only ₹63,000 came into his hands after tax deductions. At that time, there were many rumours about his debut fee, and it was being said that the actor had charged ₹1 crore, which he refuted.
In fact, even today, various reports circulate about Kartik Aaryan's fees, and it is often said that he charges up to ₹50 crore for a film, which is entirely untrue. Kartik Aaryan addressed these rumours in a conversation with Filmfare, saying, "Am I the only actor who has received such a fee? Or why doesn't anyone write about anyone else? Everyone writes only about me."
Last December, Kartik and filmmaker Karan Johar announced their collaboration on an upcoming romantic comedy film titled "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri." Reports suggested that Kartik had demanded ₹50 crore for this film. Although there is no concrete proof regarding his fee, reports have indicated that he charges ₹40-50 crore, which is incorrect as he has not made any official statement on this.
In 2023, Kartik Aaryan's assets were estimated to be between ₹39 crore and ₹46 crore. Apart from films, Kartik Aaryan also earns a good income from endorsements with several major brands such as Armani Exchange, Superdry, and Cadbury Silk. According to The Economic Times, this star charges ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore per brand.
According to a recent report, his net worth has been stated to be up to ₹250 crore, reflecting his rapidly growing career. Kartik Aaryan's journey from an engineering student in Gwalior to becoming one of Bollywood's top actors is quite inspirational. Today, his lifestyle is no less than that of any superstar.
