Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, announces new movie

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movie: Updates on Kartik Aaryan’s new movie are here. Find all the details about his latest film here.

MumbaiDec 26, 2024 / 02:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser know details
Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movie: Kartik Aaryan created a box office storm this year with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Now, details of his new film have also emerged. Interestingly, this film is with Karan Johar, with whom he was reportedly having a feud.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan

Several media reports claimed that a rift had developed between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan over ‘Dostana 2’. Therefore, the two were not seen together, and the movie was shelved. However, they have now patched up and are making a movie together.

Title of Kartik Aaryan’s New Film

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movie
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan’s new film is titled ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’. It’s a romantic comedy. The film’s teaser has been released and is being well-received by the audience. Karan Johar’s team is backing the project.

Release Date of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

Kartik Aaryan’s new movie will be released in 2026. It will be directed by Samir Vidwans and produced under the Dharma Productions banner. The teaser of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ was shared on Christmas.
Kartik Aaryan shared a teaser and expressed his excitement about returning to his beloved genre, romantic comedy, in a social media post. However, the identity of the leading lady remains a mystery.

