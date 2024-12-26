Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, announces new movie

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan Several media reports claimed that a rift had developed between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan over ‘Dostana 2’. Therefore, the two were not seen together, and the movie was shelved. However, they have now patched up and are making a movie together.

Title of Kartik Aaryan's New Film Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's new film is titled 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'. It's a romantic comedy. The film's teaser has been released and is being well-received by the audience. Karan Johar's team is backing the project.

Release Date of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ Kartik Aaryan’s new movie will be released in 2026. It will be directed by Samir Vidwans and produced under the Dharma Productions banner. The teaser of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ was shared on Christmas.