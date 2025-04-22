scriptKartik Aaryan’s Nagzilla: Bollywood Actor Enters the World of Snakes | Latest News | Patrika News
Kartik Aaryan’s Nagzilla: Bollywood Actor Enters the World of Snakes

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movie: Are Nagas Real? Find out in ‘Nagzilla’, the story of a shape-shifting serpent.

Apr 22, 2025 / 06:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is venturing into a new and exciting genre. After proving his acting prowess in action, comedy, drama, and biopic films, he is now bringing ‘Nagzilla’, a film based on the mysterious world of snakes.
Recently, sharing a post on social media, Kartik informed his fans that he is bringing the first scandal of Nagaloka. In this film, he will be seen in the role of Priyavideshwar, a mysterious and powerful warrior.

Enough of Human Films, Now Watch a Snake Film

On the social media platform ‘Instagram’, along with the video of the upcoming film ‘Nagzilla’, the actor wrote in the caption, “Enough of human films, now watch a snake film. ‘Nagzilla: Nagaloka ka pehla kand’. I’m coming to your nearest cinemas on Nag Panchami to spread my funnn.”
 
Instagram Embed – Please replace this with the actual embedded Instagram content.
The actor also mentioned that the film will be released in cinemas on 14 August 2026.

Nagaloka’s First Scandal on Nag Panchami

In the shared video, the actor is seen saying, “Icchadhari Nag, meaning a shape-shifting snake, like me, Priyavideshwar Pyare Chand, age 631 years. Now watch a snake picture. I’m coming to cinemas to spread funnn on Nag Panchami with Nagaloka’s first scandal, ‘Nagzilla’.”
In the video, he is seen surrounded by snakes and slowly transforming from a human into a snake.

In the comedy-drama ‘Nagzilla’, Kartik Aaryan’s character is named Priyavideshwar Pyare Chand, a snake-based character. The comedy-fantasy film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is written by Gautam Mehra and produced by Dharma Productions and Mahavir Jain Films. This is Kartik Aaryan’s second collaboration with Dharma Productions.
The film by Karan Johar, Mahavir Jain, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Sujeet Jain will be released in cinemas on Nag Panchami in August 2026.

Kartik to Appear in ‘Aashiqui 3’ with Shreeleela

Speaking of his work front, Kartik Aaryan has Dharma Production’s much-awaited film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’, which is ready for release on Valentine’s Day. He also has director Anurag Basu’s film ‘Aashiqui 3’, in which actress Shreeleela plays the lead role.

