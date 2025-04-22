Kartik Aaryan’s Nagzilla: Bollywood Actor Enters the World of Snakes

Recently, sharing a post on social media, Kartik informed his fans that he is bringing the first scandal of Nagaloka. In this film, he will be seen in the role of Priyavideshwar, a mysterious and powerful warrior.

Enough of Human Films, Now Watch a Snake Film On the social media platform ‘Instagram’, along with the video of the upcoming film ‘Nagzilla’, the actor wrote in the caption, “Enough of human films, now watch a snake film. ‘Nagzilla: Nagaloka ka pehla kand’. I’m coming to your nearest cinemas on Nag Panchami to spread my funnn.”

The actor also mentioned that the film will be released in cinemas on 14 August 2026. Nagaloka's First Scandal on Nag Panchami In the shared video, the actor is seen saying, "Icchadhari Nag, meaning a shape-shifting snake, like me, Priyavideshwar Pyare Chand, age 631 years. Now watch a snake picture. I'm coming to cinemas to spread funnn on Nag Panchami with Nagaloka's first scandal, 'Nagzilla'."

In the video, he is seen surrounded by snakes and slowly transforming from a human into a snake. In the comedy-drama 'Nagzilla', Kartik Aaryan's character is named Priyavideshwar Pyare Chand, a snake-based character. The comedy-fantasy film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is written by Gautam Mehra and produced by Dharma Productions and Mahavir Jain Films. This is Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with Dharma Productions.