Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Karwa Chauth 2025: TV and Bollywood Actresses Observe Fast for Husbands' Long Life, Photos Go Viral

On Karwa Chauth 2025, many TV and Bollywood actresses observed a fast for the long life of their husbands, and their pictures are going viral on social media…

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Karwa Chauth 2025: टीवी से बॉलीवुड तक इन एक्ट्रेसेस ने अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए रखा व्रत, फोटोज वायरल

Karwa Chauth 2025 (Image: Patrika)

Karwa Chauth 2025: On Karwa Chauth, wives across the country observed a fast, praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. They adorned themselves with 16 types of adornments and broke their fast after sighting the moon at night. Many TV and Bollywood actresses also garnered attention by sharing glimpses of their festive looks and celebrations on social media. Let's take a look...

Hina Khan

Hina Khan celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Rocky Jaiswal. Dressed in a red outfit, adorned with sindoor, a red bindi, and bangles, she looked resplendent in a traditional manner. Hina shared several photos with Rocky, one of which showed Rocky touching her feet as a gesture of blessing, which was greatly appreciated by fans.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha also observed the fast for her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, and shared romantic pictures with him on Instagram. The couple's selfies and endearing poses were a hit with fans on social media. Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal consistently share photos and short videos together on their Instagram pages.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in a red outfit with a traditional touch. She was spotted carrying a pooja thali in Bollywood, and during Karwa Chauth, she posted a video on Instagram sitting with friends and performing the prayer, which is going viral.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra observed a fast for her husband Raghav Chadha even during her pregnancy. She shared pictures and moments of viewing the moon through a sieve, which her fans really loved.

Avika Gor

Recently, newlywed Avika Gaur also celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after marriage with her husband Milind Chandwani. In their Instagram selfie, Avika looked beautiful in a red outfit, and the couple’s pictures have created a buzz on social media.

During the festival, the traditional looks of these film and TV celebrities won many hearts on social media. Karwa Chauth is not only a symbol of marital customs and love but also a celebration of emotions connected to family and culture. This year too, the festival was celebrated across many parts of the country with the same spirit.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 10:58 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karwa Chauth 2025: TV and Bollywood Actresses Observe Fast for Husbands' Long Life, Photos Go Viral

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies After 11-Day Battle on Ventilator Following Bike Accident

Punjabi-singer Rajvir Jawanda Died
Bollywood

'I Saw Death Up Close…' Everything Was Blurry: 12 Years Later, Raghav Juyal Makes a Terrifying Revelation

'मैनें मौत को करीब से देखा...' सब धुंघला था 12 साल बाद राघव जुयाल ने किया ये खौफनाक खुलासा
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Post After Engagement Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna first post after news of engagement with Vijay Devarakonda
Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor's Personal Question to ChatGPT Leaves Her Astonished by the Answer

ChatGPT से श्रद्धा कपूर ने किया पर्सनल सवाल, जवाब सुनकर हैरान हो जाएंगे
Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Reacts to Pankaj Tripathi’s New Look

कालीन भैया का नया अवतार देखकर रणवीर सिंह का फनी कमेंट, कहा - हम सुधर गए और तो आप बिगड़ गए...
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.