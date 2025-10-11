Karwa Chauth 2025: TV and Bollywood Actresses Observe Fast for Husbands' Long Life, Photos Go Viral

Karwa Chauth 2025 (Image: Patrika)
Karwa Chauth 2025: On Karwa Chauth, wives across the country observed a fast, praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. They adorned themselves with 16 types of adornments and broke their fast after sighting the moon at night. Many TV and Bollywood actresses also garnered attention by sharing glimpses of their festive looks and celebrations on social media. Let's take a look...
Hina Khan celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Rocky Jaiswal. Dressed in a red outfit, adorned with sindoor, a red bindi, and bangles, she looked resplendent in a traditional manner. Hina shared several photos with Rocky, one of which showed Rocky touching her feet as a gesture of blessing, which was greatly appreciated by fans.
Sonakshi Sinha also observed the fast for her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, and shared romantic pictures with him on Instagram. The couple's selfies and endearing poses were a hit with fans on social media. Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal consistently share photos and short videos together on their Instagram pages.
Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in a red outfit with a traditional touch. She was spotted carrying a pooja thali in Bollywood, and during Karwa Chauth, she posted a video on Instagram sitting with friends and performing the prayer, which is going viral.
Parineeti Chopra observed a fast for her husband Raghav Chadha even during her pregnancy. She shared pictures and moments of viewing the moon through a sieve, which her fans really loved.
Recently, newlywed Avika Gaur also celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after marriage with her husband Milind Chandwani. In their Instagram selfie, Avika looked beautiful in a red outfit, and the couple’s pictures have created a buzz on social media.
During the festival, the traditional looks of these film and TV celebrities won many hearts on social media. Karwa Chauth is not only a symbol of marital customs and love but also a celebration of emotions connected to family and culture. This year too, the festival was celebrated across many parts of the country with the same spirit.
