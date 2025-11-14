Katrina Kaif Discharged From Hospital 7 Days After Baby Birth, Couple Arrives Home With Newborn, Video Goes Viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Image: Patrika)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: Joy has arrived at the home of one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Katrina gave birth to her first child on November 7, and the couple has welcomed a baby boy. The couple shared this news with their fans on social media by posting a combined photo.
Furthermore, Katrina and Vicky also shared a note on Instagram, stating, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our son." As soon as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared this news, celebrities and fans began sending their congratulations on social media. However, Katrina and Vicky have now been discharged from the hospital, seven days after the baby's arrival. Some time ago, Katrina was seen leaving the hospital with her newborn baby. This was captured by cameras, and the video is currently going viral on social media.
Following the birth of Vicky and Katrina's son, the actor's father, Sham Kaushal, expressed his joy at becoming a grandfather. He shared an emotional note on his social media handle, which read, "Overjoyed to become a grandfather. God bless everyone, thank you, God... we are all very happy and blessed."
Actors Katrina and Vicky got married in a grand ceremony on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. However, only family members and very close friends of Vicky and Katrina attended this wedding. Before their marriage, Vicky and Katrina had also dated each other, but both kept their relationship a secret.
