Katrina Kaif Discharged From Hospital 7 Days After Baby Birth, Couple Arrives Home With Newborn, Video Goes Viral

Furthermore, Katrina and Vicky also shared a note on Instagram, stating, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our son." As soon as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared this news, celebrities and fans began sending their congratulations on social media. However, Katrina and Vicky have now been discharged from the hospital, seven days after the baby's arrival. Some time ago, Katrina was seen leaving the hospital with her newborn baby. This was captured by cameras, and the video is currently going viral on social media.