Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Discharged From Hospital 7 Days After Baby Birth, Couple Arrives Home With Newborn, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was discharged from the hospital just 7 days after the birth of her son. Vicky Kaushal was captured on camera taking his wife Katrina and their newborn baby home…

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

7 दिन बाद हुई कैटरीना कैफ डिस्चार्ज, न्यू बॉर्न बेबी को कपल घर ले जाते आए नजर, वीडियों वायरल

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Image: Patrika)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: Joy has arrived at the home of one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Katrina gave birth to her first child on November 7, and the couple has welcomed a baby boy. The couple shared this news with their fans on social media by posting a combined photo.

Couple Spotted Taking Newborn Baby Home

Furthermore, Katrina and Vicky also shared a note on Instagram, stating, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our son." As soon as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared this news, celebrities and fans began sending their congratulations on social media. However, Katrina and Vicky have now been discharged from the hospital, seven days after the baby's arrival. Some time ago, Katrina was seen leaving the hospital with her newborn baby. This was captured by cameras, and the video is currently going viral on social media.

Following the birth of Vicky and Katrina's son, the actor's father, Sham Kaushal, expressed his joy at becoming a grandfather. He shared an emotional note on his social media handle, which read, "Overjoyed to become a grandfather. God bless everyone, thank you, God... we are all very happy and blessed."

Katrina and Vicky...

Actors Katrina and Vicky got married in a grand ceremony on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. However, only family members and very close friends of Vicky and Katrina attended this wedding. Before their marriage, Vicky and Katrina had also dated each other, but both kept their relationship a secret.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 01:20 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif Discharged From Hospital 7 Days After Baby Birth, Couple Arrives Home With Newborn, Video Goes Viral

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

From the Shirtless Trend to the 'He-Man' Title, Which Film Gave Dharmendra the Action Hero Identity?

Dharmendra Movie Phool aur Patthar
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Cryptically Amidst Dharmendra's Ill Health and Viral Hospital Videos

धर्मेंद्र की तबीयत खराब के बीच अमिताभ बच्चन ने किया क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट, लिखा- कोई एथिक्स...
Bollywood

Jaya Prada Gets Emotional Over Dharmendra’s Health, Pens Heartfelt Message

Dharmendra Health friend and actress Jaya Prada
Bollywood

Jolly LLB 3 to Stream on Two OTT Platforms After Theatrical Release

कोर्ट रूम की लड़ाई होगी और भी बड़ी, Jolly LLB 3 अब थिएटर के बाद इन दो प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर करेगी एंट्री
Bollywood

Veteran Actor Dharmendra’s ICU Video Leak: Person Who Filmed and Leaked Video Arrested

Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.