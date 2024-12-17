KBC Controversy Rages On: Sonakshi Sinha Responds to Mukesh Khanna

Sonakshi Sinha responded sharply to this statement via Instagram, not only refuting Mukesh Khanna’s accusations but also warning him against repeatedly raising the issue. KBC Episode’s ‘Human Error’ In her post, Sonakshi stated, “I read your statement where you blamed my father for my mistake. But I would like to remind you that I wasn’t alone on the hot seat that day. There were two women who didn’t know the answer to that question. Despite this, you repeatedly mention my name, and that’s for quite obvious reasons.”

Sonakshi termed her mistake a 'human error', explaining that she had forgotten at that moment who the 'Sanjeevani Booti' was brought for. She also subtly criticised Mukesh Khanna, saying, "You have also forgotten the lessons Lord Ram taught about forgiveness and letting go. If Lord Ram could forgive his adversaries, you should forgive me too."

“Responding with Values Taught by My Father” Sonakshi reminded Mukesh Khanna that it was because of the values instilled in her by her father, Shatrughan Sinha, that she was responding with such respect. She said, “The next time you decide to comment on the values my father taught me, remember that it is because of those same values that I have addressed you with this respect.”