KBC Controversy Rages On: Sonakshi Sinha Responds to Mukesh Khanna

Sonakshi Sinha News: In her post, Sonakshi stated, “I read your statement where you held my father responsible for my mistake. However, I would like to remind you that…”

MumbaiDec 17, 2024 / 01:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Mukesh Khanna, the actor known for portraying Bhishma Pitamah in ‘Mahabharat’ and the popular television character ‘Shaktimaan’, is often in the news for his outspoken statements. Recently, he criticised Shatrughan Sinha, alleging that he had not taught his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha, about Indian culture and the epic ‘Ramayana’. This controversy stems from an incident on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) where Sonakshi failed to answer a question related to Hanuman.
Sonakshi Sinha responded sharply to this statement via Instagram, not only refuting Mukesh Khanna’s accusations but also warning him against repeatedly raising the issue.

KBC Episode’s ‘Human Error’

In her post, Sonakshi stated, “I read your statement where you blamed my father for my mistake. But I would like to remind you that I wasn’t alone on the hot seat that day. There were two women who didn’t know the answer to that question. Despite this, you repeatedly mention my name, and that’s for quite obvious reasons.”
Sonakshi termed her mistake a ‘human error’, explaining that she had forgotten at that moment who the ‘Sanjeevani Booti’ was brought for. She also subtly criticised Mukesh Khanna, saying, “You have also forgotten the lessons Lord Ram taught about forgiveness and letting go. If Lord Ram could forgive his adversaries, you should forgive me too.”

“Responding with Values Taught by My Father”

Sonakshi reminded Mukesh Khanna that it was because of the values instilled in her by her father, Shatrughan Sinha, that she was responding with such respect. She said, “The next time you decide to comment on the values my father taught me, remember that it is because of those same values that I have addressed you with this respect.”
Finally, Sonakshi clearly stated that the incident happened in the past and that attempts to draw attention to it repeatedly should cease. She wrote, “Stop making my mistake an issue again and again. I have acknowledged my mistake and learned from it.” Following Sonakshi’s sharp response, it remains to be seen how Mukesh Khanna will react. For now, this controversy has sparked a new debate within the industry.

