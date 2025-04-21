'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

‘Jaat’ Sunday Collection (Jaat Box office collection Day 11) According to Sacnilk data, Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ has seen fluctuating collections over its 11-day run, yet it maintains a strong presence in cinemas. While it earned less than ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ on Sunday, it significantly outperformed its Saturday collection. After earning ₹3.75 crore on Saturday, it raked in ₹5.15 crore on Sunday, its 11th day, bringing its total to ₹74.55 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box office collection Day 3 ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ released just three days ago, opened with ₹7.75 crore. Its collection increased on Saturday to ₹9.75 crore. On Sunday, it significantly outperformed ‘Jaat’, earning ₹12.25 crore, bringing its total to ₹29.75 crore. This film is a sequel to ‘Kesari’. The story is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’ by Shankaran Nair’s son, Raghu Palat, and daughter-in-law, Pushpa Palat, focusing on C. Shankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays C. Shankaran Nair, a role that is receiving positive feedback.