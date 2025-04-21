script'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

Kesari 2 vs Jaat: Box Office Clash Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol are facing off at the box office. The weekend collections for both their films are in. Let’s find out how *Jaat* and *Kesari 2* performed on Sunday.

Apr 21, 2025 / 10:52 am

Patrika Desk

Kesari 2 vs Jaat Box office collection

Kesari 2 vs Jaat Box office collection

Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s film ‘Jaat’ has been in theatres for 11 days, receiving mixed reviews. Made on a budget of ₹100 crore, it has grossed ₹74.55 crore so far. While its collection fluctuates, witnessing dips during weekdays and surges on weekends, this weekend’s performance fell short of expectations. This is largely due to the release of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ on Friday, 18 April, which is proving to be stiff competition. Let’s examine the Sunday collections of both films…

‘Jaat’ Sunday Collection (Jaat Box office collection Day 11)

According to Sacnilk data, Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ has seen fluctuating collections over its 11-day run, yet it maintains a strong presence in cinemas. While it earned less than ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ on Sunday, it significantly outperformed its Saturday collection. After earning ₹3.75 crore on Saturday, it raked in ₹5.15 crore on Sunday, its 11th day, bringing its total to ₹74.55 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box office collection Day 3

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ released just three days ago, opened with ₹7.75 crore. Its collection increased on Saturday to ₹9.75 crore. On Sunday, it significantly outperformed ‘Jaat’, earning ₹12.25 crore, bringing its total to ₹29.75 crore. This film is a sequel to ‘Kesari’. The story is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’ by Shankaran Nair’s son, Raghu Palat, and daughter-in-law, Pushpa Palat, focusing on C. Shankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays C. Shankaran Nair, a role that is receiving positive feedback.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

National News

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

in 4 hours

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

in 1 hour

CSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins

Cricket News

CSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins

in 1 hour

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

Education News

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

13 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

Bollywood

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

in 3 hours

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

Bollywood

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

13 hours ago

Salman Khan’s Spy Thriller Shelved

Bollywood

Salman Khan’s Spy Thriller Shelved

36 minutes ago

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

20 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

बॉलीवुड

'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

in 4 hours

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

बॉलीवुड

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

in 3 hours

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

बॉलीवुड

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

13 hours ago

Salman Khan’s Spy Thriller Shelved

बॉलीवुड

Salman Khan’s Spy Thriller Shelved

36 minutes ago

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

बॉलीवुड

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.