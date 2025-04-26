‘Kesari 2’ gains pace, leaves ‘Jaat’ behind — how did ‘Ground Zero’ fare on Day 1?

Jaat Film’s 16th Day Performance Besides Sunny Deol, Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda. This marks the first time both stars have worked together. Made on a budget of ₹100 crore, Jaat collected ₹90 lakh on its 16th day of release, Friday, 25 April—its lowest collection to date. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹81.65 crore. It was anticipated that the film would soon enter the ₹100 crore club and recoup its budget, but this now seems unlikely. However, the makers hope for a resurgence at the box office over the weekend.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹9.5 crore Day 2 ₹7 crore Day 3 ₹9.75 crore Day 4 ₹14 crore Day 5 ₹7.50 crore Day 6 ₹6 crore Day 7 ₹4 crore Day 8 ₹4.15 crore Day 9 ₹4 crore Day 10 ₹3.75 crore Day 11 ₹5.15 crore Day 12 ₹2 crore Day 13 ₹2 crore Day 14 ₹1.3 crore Day 15 ₹1.25 crore Day 16 ₹0.9 crore Total ₹81.65 crore Kesari 2 Takes a Giant Leap on Day 8 Turning to Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar's film has shown its mettle on its eighth day. On its eighth day of release, Kesari 2 surpassed all other films, entering the ₹50 crore club. The film collected a strong ₹4.15 crore on Friday, 24 April, its eighth day of release. Its total earnings now stand at ₹50.25 crore. It is anticipated that the film will recoup its losses over the weekend, achieving what it should have done on its opening day a week later.