‘Kesari 2’ gains pace, leaves ‘Jaat’ behind — how did ‘Ground Zero’ fare on Day 1?
Kesari 2 Vs Jaat Box Office Collection: The film ‘Jaat’ has seemingly run out of steam on its 16th day. ‘Kesari 2’, on the other hand, has created a storm on its 8th day. Let’s find out how both films performed on their opening day…
Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s Jaat saw its lowest single-day earnings on its 16th day of release. On Friday, its collection plummeted from crores to lakhs. Meanwhile, Kesari 2 earned even more on Friday than it did on Thursday. Amidst this, Imran Hashmi’s film, Ground Zero has also been released. While Jaat had dominated the box office since its opening, Kesari 2 is now surging ahead of all competitors. Ground Zero’s opening collection was extremely disappointing. The film was expected to perform exceptionally well, but this did not happen.
Jaat Film’s 16th Day Performance
Besides Sunny Deol, Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda. This marks the first time both stars have worked together. Made on a budget of ₹100 crore, Jaat collected ₹90 lakh on its 16th day of release, Friday, 25 April—its lowest collection to date. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹81.65 crore. It was anticipated that the film would soon enter the ₹100 crore club and recoup its budget, but this now seems unlikely. However, the makers hope for a resurgence at the box office over the weekend.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹9.5 crore
Day 2
₹7 crore
Day 3
₹9.75 crore
Day 4
₹14 crore
Day 5
₹7.50 crore
Day 6
₹6 crore
Day 7
₹4 crore
Day 8
₹4.15 crore
Day 9
₹4 crore
Day 10
₹3.75 crore
Day 11
₹5.15 crore
Day 12
₹2 crore
Day 13
₹2 crore
Day 14
₹1.3 crore
Day 15
₹1.25 crore
Day 16
₹0.9 crore
Total
₹81.65 crore
Kesari 2 Takes a Giant Leap on Day 8
Turning to Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar’s film has shown its mettle on its eighth day. On its eighth day of release, Kesari 2 surpassed all other films, entering the ₹50 crore club. The film collected a strong ₹4.15 crore on Friday, 24 April, its eighth day of release. Its total earnings now stand at ₹50.25 crore. It is anticipated that the film will recoup its losses over the weekend, achieving what it should have done on its opening day a week later.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹7.75 crore
Day 2
₹9.75 crore
Day 3
₹12.25 crore
Day 4
₹4.50 crore
Day 5
₹5 crore
Day 6
₹3.20 crore
Day 7
₹3.50 crore
Day 8
₹4.15 crore
Total
₹50.25 crore
Imran Hashmi’s Ground Zero Opens with These Collections
Ground Zero was released on 25 April. Released in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, it was expected to perform well, but this was not the case. Ground Zero collected a mere ₹1 crore on its opening day, significantly lower than Imran Hashmi’s previous films. However, the makers hope for improved earnings over the weekend. The film is based on the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, a recipient of the Kirti Chakra, who exposed Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Rana Tahir Nadeem, alias Ghazi Baba, in 2001.