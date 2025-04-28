'Kesari 2' Outpaces 'Jaat' at Box Office; 'Ground Zero' also Sees Strong Weekend

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 18 Besides Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda was also well-received in Jaat. The film earned consistently for over two weeks since its release. Initially, it was anticipated that the arrival of Kesari 2 might impact its earnings, but this didn’t happen immediately. However, after a week, Kesari 2‘s magic took over, captivating audiences and surpassing Jaat. On its 18th day of release, Jaat collected a mere Rs2 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs84.90 crore. Made on a budget of Rs100 crore, the film is facing difficulties in recouping its investment. Sunday’s collections fell short of expectations.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Kesari 2 has slowly but surely showcased Akshay Kumar’s magic. It has calmed the storm created by Sunny Deol’s Jaat and emerged as a box office volcano. On its 10th day of release, Kesari 2 achieved a phenomenal business of Rs8.15 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs65.45 crore. The expectations set on the opening day were fulfilled by Kesari 2 a week after its release.

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3 Regarding Imran Hashmi’s Ground Zero, the film was released after the Pulwama terror attack. It was anticipated that the film would evoke a sense of patriotism, but this didn’t fully materialise. However, the film effectively capitalised on the Sunday holiday on its third day of release, achieving its highest collection yet at Rs2.15 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs5.20 crore.