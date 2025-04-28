script'Kesari 2' Outpaces 'Jaat' at Box Office; 'Ground Zero' also Sees Strong Weekend | Latest News | Patrika News
'Kesari 2' Outpaces 'Jaat' at Box Office; 'Ground Zero' also Sees Strong Weekend

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Beats Jaat: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 surpassed Jaat on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ground Zero also saw impressive earnings on its third day.

Apr 28, 2025 / 11:02 am

Patrika Desk

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3: Three films are currently dominating the box office: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2, Sunny Deol’s Jaat, and Imran Hashmi’s Ground Zero. These three films have become a cinematic battleground. Kesari 2 significantly accelerated its pace this weekend, surpassing all other films. It has pulled far ahead of Jaat and Ground Zero, achieving a spectacular collection on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jaat also continues to attract audiences. However, Jaat saw a very low collection on its 18th day, while Ground Zero increased its momentum on its third day of release. Let’s find out which of these three films benefited most from the weekend.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 18

Besides Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda was also well-received in Jaat. The film earned consistently for over two weeks since its release. Initially, it was anticipated that the arrival of Kesari 2 might impact its earnings, but this didn’t happen immediately. However, after a week, Kesari 2‘s magic took over, captivating audiences and surpassing Jaat. On its 18th day of release, Jaat collected a mere Rs2 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs84.90 crore. Made on a budget of Rs100 crore, the film is facing difficulties in recouping its investment. Sunday’s collections fell short of expectations.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

Kesari 2 has slowly but surely showcased Akshay Kumar’s magic. It has calmed the storm created by Sunny Deol’s Jaat and emerged as a box office volcano. On its 10th day of release, Kesari 2 achieved a phenomenal business of Rs8.15 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs65.45 crore. The expectations set on the opening day were fulfilled by Kesari 2 a week after its release.

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3

Regarding Imran Hashmi’s Ground Zero, the film was released after the Pulwama terror attack. It was anticipated that the film would evoke a sense of patriotism, but this didn’t fully materialise. However, the film effectively capitalised on the Sunday holiday on its third day of release, achieving its highest collection yet at Rs2.15 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs5.20 crore.

Who Became the Weekend’s Victor?

Sunny Deol’s Jaat has been dethroned from the box office victor’s seat by Akshay Kumar and his film, Kesari 2. Kesari 2 has significantly outperformed both Ground Zero and Jaat, leaving them far behind.

