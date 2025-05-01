Kesari 2 Outperforms Ground Zero at the Box Office

Kesari Chapter 2 Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh released in cinemas on 18 April 2025, Good Friday. Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday’s film, Kesari Chapter 2 (Kesari 2), has received excellent reviews and immense love from audiences since its release. In this legal drama, Akshay Kumar plays the role of C. Shankaran Nair.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Kesari 2 has been in theatres for the past 13 days. Presented by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, the film earned ₹2 crore on its 13th day. Its total earnings now stand at ₹72.80 crore.

Day Collection Day 1 ₹7.75 crore Day 2 ₹9.75 crore Day 3 ₹12 crore Day 4 ₹4.5 crore Day 5 ₹5 crore Day 6 ₹3.6 crore Day 7 ₹3.5 crore Day 8 ₹4.05 crore Day 9 ₹7.15 crore Day 10 ₹8.1 crore Day 11 ₹2.75 crore Day 12 ₹2.5 crore Day 13 ₹2 crore Total ₹72.80 crore Experts say its box office momentum might be slowing down. It is expected to face stiff competition from Ajay Devgn's film, Raid 2.

Kesari 2 and Ground Zero Box Office Collection Ground Zero Stumbles at the Box Office Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero, a film based on a true story, sees him portraying BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. While the film received critical acclaim and audience appreciation, it hasn't performed well at the box office.