Kesari 2 Outperforms Ground Zero at the Box Office

Kesari 2 Ground Zero Box Office Collection: Two patriotic films are clashing at the box office: Ground Zero and Kesari 2. While one features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, the other stars Akshay Kumar. Let’s find out who’s leading the box office race and who’s lagging behind.
Kesari Chapter 2
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh released in cinemas on 18 April 2025, Good Friday. Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday’s film, Kesari Chapter 2 (Kesari 2), has received excellent reviews and immense love from audiences since its release. In this legal drama, Akshay Kumar plays the role of C. Shankaran Nair.
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection
Kesari 2 has been in theatres for the past 13 days. Presented by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, the film earned ₹2 crore on its 13th day. Its total earnings now stand at ₹72.80 crore.
Day
Collection
Day 1
₹7.75 crore
Day 2
₹9.75 crore
Day 3
₹12 crore
Day 4
₹4.5 crore
Day 5
₹5 crore
Day 6
₹3.6 crore
Day 7
₹3.5 crore
Day 8
₹4.05 crore
Day 9
₹7.15 crore
Day 10
₹8.1 crore
Day 11
₹2.75 crore
Day 12
₹2.5 crore
Day 13
₹2 crore
Total
₹72.80 crore
Experts say its box office momentum might be slowing down. It is expected to face stiff competition from Ajay Devgn’s film, Raid 2.
Ground Zero Stumbles at the Box Office
Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero, a film based on a true story, sees him portraying BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. While the film received critical acclaim and audience appreciation, it hasn’t performed well at the box office.
It collected ₹0.56 crore on its sixth day. To date, it has grossed ₹7.26 crore.
Day
Collection
Day 1
₹1.15 crore
Day 2
₹1.9 crore
Day 3
₹2.15 crore
Day 4
₹0.63 crore
Day 5
₹0.63 crore
Day 6
₹0.56 crore
Total
₹7.26 crore
While Kesari 2 is on track to set new box office records, Ground Zero tells a story that honours a true Indian hero. Both films have different narratives but share a patriotic theme. Both are now set to face tough competition from Raid 2, which was released today.