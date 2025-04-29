Kesari 2 Triumphs Over Jaat at Box Office

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 19 While Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, received positive reviews for its acting, its box office earnings have been steadily declining. The film’s 19th-day collection was extremely poor. While the release of Kesari 2 was anticipated to impact its earnings, the effect wasn’t immediate. However, a week later, Kesari 2’s success significantly impacted Jaat’s performance. On Monday, 28 April, its 19th day of release, Jaat collected a mere Rs65 lakhs. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs85.65 crores. Made on a budget of Rs100 crores, the film is struggling to recoup its investment.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Kesari 2, though gradually, has achieved significant success. It has managed to surpass the popularity of Sunny Deol’s Jaat, establishing itself as a box office force. On its 11th day of release, April 28th, Kesari 2 collected a substantial Rs3 crores. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs68.40 crores.

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 4 Regarding Imran Hashmi’s Ground Zero, released after the Pehalgam terror attack, expectations were high that it would evoke strong patriotic sentiments. However, this didn’t materialise. Ground Zero has been significantly outperformed by Kesari 2. On Monday, April 28th, its fourth day of release, Ground Zero collected Rs70 lakhs. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs5.90 crores.