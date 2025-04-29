Kesari 2 Triumphs Over Jaat at Box Office

scriptKesari 2 Triumphs Over Jaat at Box Office | Latest News | Patrika News
Kesari 2 Maintains Box Office Dominance Over Jaat: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 continued its strong performance on Monday, outpacing Jaat at the box office. Let’s find out how the film performed on its fourth day…

Apr 29, 2025 / 10:37 am

Patrika Desk

Box Office Collection

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 4: The box office success of Kesari 2 has presented stiff competition to Jaat and Ground Zero. Kesari 2’s momentum increased over the weekend, overshadowing both Ground Zero and Jaat. The dominance of Jaat in theatres is waning, while Ground Zero appears to be underperforming after only four days. Kesari 2 not only reigned supreme over the weekend but also performed exceptionally well on weekdays. Jaat has seen a significant drop in its earnings, moving from crores to lakhs in its 19th day. Ground Zero also registered its lowest collection yet on its fourth day. Let’s examine the Monday collections of all three films…

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 19

While Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, received positive reviews for its acting, its box office earnings have been steadily declining. The film’s 19th-day collection was extremely poor. While the release of Kesari 2 was anticipated to impact its earnings, the effect wasn’t immediate. However, a week later, Kesari 2’s success significantly impacted Jaat’s performance. On Monday, 28 April, its 19th day of release, Jaat collected a mere Rs65 lakhs. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs85.65 crores. Made on a budget of Rs100 crores, the film is struggling to recoup its investment.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

Kesari 2, though gradually, has achieved significant success. It has managed to surpass the popularity of Sunny Deol’s Jaat, establishing itself as a box office force. On its 11th day of release, April 28th, Kesari 2 collected a substantial Rs3 crores. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs68.40 crores.

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 4

Regarding Imran Hashmi’s Ground Zero, released after the Pehalgam terror attack, expectations were high that it would evoke strong patriotic sentiments. However, this didn’t materialise. Ground Zero has been significantly outperformed by Kesari 2. On Monday, April 28th, its fourth day of release, Ground Zero collected Rs70 lakhs. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs5.90 crores.

Monday’s Box Office King?

Sunny Deol’s Jaat has been dethroned from the box office top spot by Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2. Kesari 2 has significantly outperformed both Ground Zero and Jaat, leaving them far behind.

