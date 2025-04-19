Kesari 2 Underwhelms on Opening Day: Akshay Kumar's Magic Fails to Enchant

This film is a courtroom drama. The figures for its first-day earnings have been released.
Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection The film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ did not have a particularly strong first-day collection. According to Sacnilk, the film had advance ticket sales of ₹3 crore. It earned ₹7.5 crore on its opening day. This is significantly less than Kesari Part One.
Kesari 1 had an opening of ₹21.06 crore. Despite the Good Friday holiday, it did not receive a good response. In contrast, the film ‘Cru’ released on Good Friday last year received a better response.
What is the film’s story? ‘Kesari-2’ is a sequel to the 2019 hit film ‘Kesari’, which was based on the Battle of Saragarhi. This time, the film focuses on the true story of C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Kesari Chapter 2 Star Cast The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’. Besides Akshay Kumar, the film also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Experts believe that it may receive a good response in multiplexes in large cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Furthermore, its strong regional base in Punjab could significantly impact the film’s overall earnings.