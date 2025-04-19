Kesari 2 Underwhelms on Opening Day: Akshay Kumar's Magic Fails to Enchant

This film is a courtroom drama. The figures for its first-day earnings have been released. Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection The film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ did not have a particularly strong first-day collection. According to Sacnilk, the film had advance ticket sales of ₹3 crore. It earned ₹7.5 crore on its opening day. This is significantly less than Kesari Part One.

Kesari 1 had an opening of ₹21.06 crore. Despite the Good Friday holiday, it did not receive a good response. In contrast, the film ‘Cru’ released on Good Friday last year received a better response.

What is the film’s story? ‘Kesari-2’ is a sequel to the 2019 hit film ‘Kesari’, which was based on the Battle of Saragarhi. This time, the film focuses on the true story of C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.