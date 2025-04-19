scriptKesari 2 Underwhelms on Opening Day: Akshay Kumar's Magic Fails to Enchant | Latest News | Patrika News
Kesari 2 Underwhelms on Opening Day: Akshay Kumar's Magic Fails to Enchant

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest movie, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, has been released. Information regarding its opening day earnings is now available. The movie also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

MumbaiApr 19, 2025 / 09:50 am

Patrika Desk

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s most awaited film, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, was released in cinemas on 18 April 2025. The film stars Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, a brave Indian lawyer who fought against the British Empire in court after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.
This film is a courtroom drama. The figures for its first-day earnings have been released.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

The film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ did not have a particularly strong first-day collection. According to Sacnilk, the film had advance ticket sales of ₹3 crore. It earned ₹7.5 crore on its opening day. This is significantly less than Kesari Part One.
Kesari 1 had an opening of ₹21.06 crore. Despite the Good Friday holiday, it did not receive a good response. In contrast, the film ‘Cru’ released on Good Friday last year received a better response.

What is the film’s story?

‘Kesari-2’ is a sequel to the 2019 hit film ‘Kesari’, which was based on the Battle of Saragarhi. This time, the film focuses on the true story of C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kesari Chapter 2 Star Cast

The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’. Besides Akshay Kumar, the film also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Experts believe that it may receive a good response in multiplexes in large cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Furthermore, its strong regional base in Punjab could significantly impact the film’s overall earnings.

