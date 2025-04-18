‘Kesari Chapter 2’ X Reviews: Audience Reactions to Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s Film

Reactions to ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ (Kesari Chapter 2 X Review) Besides Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan’s performance in ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is also receiving significant praise. Ananya Panday also plays a key role, and viewers are appreciating her acting. Reactions on Twitter (now X) to ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ are varied. One user called the film a blockbuster. Another said, “Our Khiladi Kumar is back!” A third commented, “Watching ‘Kesari 2’ brought tears to my eyes.” Yet another suggested that Akshay Kumar should retire.
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is a Sequel to ‘Kesari’ ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is a sequel to the film ‘Kesari’. The film’s story is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’ by Shankaran Nair’s son, Raghu Palat, and daughter-in-law, Pushpa Palat, which is based on C. Shankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Sir C. Shankaran Nair, a fearless lawyer who dared to challenge the British Empire. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ is produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media.