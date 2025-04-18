script‘Kesari Chapter 2’ X Reviews: Audience Reactions to Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s Film | Latest News | Patrika News
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ X Reviews: Audience Reactions to Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s Film

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Review: Reviews for the first day, first show of the film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ have started appearing on X (formerly Twitter). Let’s find out what people are saying…

Apr 18, 2025

Patrika Desk

Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ was released in theatres on 18 April. Audiences had been eagerly awaiting its release. Initial reviews from those who saw the first day’s first show are now emerging. Some viewers say Akshay Kumar has made a comeback with this film, while others found it boring.

Reactions to ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ (Kesari Chapter 2 X Review)

Besides Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan’s performance in ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is also receiving significant praise. Ananya Panday also plays a key role, and viewers are appreciating her acting. Reactions on Twitter (now X) to ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ are varied. One user called the film a blockbuster. Another said, “Our Khiladi Kumar is back!” A third commented, “Watching ‘Kesari 2’ brought tears to my eyes.” Yet another suggested that Akshay Kumar should retire.
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is a Sequel to ‘Kesari’

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is a sequel to the film ‘Kesari’. The film’s story is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’ by Shankaran Nair’s son, Raghu Palat, and daughter-in-law, Pushpa Palat, which is based on C. Shankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Sir C. Shankaran Nair, a fearless lawyer who dared to challenge the British Empire. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ is produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media.

