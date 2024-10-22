Krrish 4 Update: Will Ranbir Kapoor Enter in Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’?

Fans are eagerly waiting for Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s film Krrish 4. The film industry got its first superhero Krrish 4. Three parts of this film have been released, and now fans are very excited about its fourth part. There is a buzz on social media that Ranbir Kapoor will also enter this blockbuster series after Hrithik Roshan.
The first part of Krrish was released in 2013. The film received immense love from the audience. After that, all the sequels of Krrish were superhits. Hrithik Roshan’s mask and Superman-like dress left a different impact on the children. Now, as soon as the news came that Krrish 4 would be released soon, the faces of the fans lit up. Now, there is a buzz that Ranbir Kapoor will also be a part of this franchise, and the reason is that Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside Siddharth Anand’s office. Immediately after that, news started coming that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. The reason is that Siddharth Anand is directing Krrish 4.
Will Ranbir Kapoor Be a Part of Krrish 4?
It is being said that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Krrish 4, but it is not confirmed. The news is spreading like wildfire on social media. As soon as the news came, there was a stir on social media.
Will Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor Appear in a New Film?
Let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor will not be in Krrish 4. It was just an assumption. However, there is a buzz that Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor may appear together in another film. Meanwhile, if we talk about the release date of Krrish 4, the audience may have to wait a bit longer. It is being said that the film may hit the floors by 2026.