Krrish 4 Update: Will Ranbir Kapoor Enter in Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’?

The first part of Krrish was released in 2013. The film received immense love from the audience. After that, all the sequels of Krrish were superhits. Hrithik Roshan’s mask and Superman-like dress left a different impact on the children. Now, as soon as the news came that Krrish 4 would be released soon, the faces of the fans lit up. Now, there is a buzz that Ranbir Kapoor will also be a part of this franchise, and the reason is that Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside Siddharth Anand’s office. Immediately after that, news started coming that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. The reason is that Siddharth Anand is directing Krrish 4.

Will Ranbir Kapoor Be a Part of Krrish 4? It is being said that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Krrish 4, but it is not confirmed. The news is spreading like wildfire on social media. As soon as the news came, there was a stir on social media.