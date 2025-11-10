‘Haq’ Wins Weekend, ‘Jatadhara’ Suffers; Find Out Which Films Won Fans’ Hearts

(Image: X @GetsCinema)
Box Office Collection: The box office is currently abuzz with films from Bollywood to Hollywood, with many big releases lined up to captivate audiences. While Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's film 'Haq', which delves into legal intricacies, is drawing attention, 'Jatadhara' is offering a blend of action and horror. Additionally, 'The Girlfriend' and 'Baahubali The Epic' are also striving to maintain their presence.
The film 'Haq' garnered the highest collection over the weekend. The pairing of Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam has received significant praise from fans. Directed by Suparn S. Varma, the film had earned ₹8.9 crore by Sunday, according to sacnilk.
The initial performance of the film 'Jatadhara' was somewhat slow, earning ₹90 lakh on its first day. The film, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, failed to impress audiences and has only managed to gross ₹3.13 crore so far.
Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' is also being well-received by fans. The film had earned ₹6.95 crore by Sunday. Rashmika's performance and the film's narrative have successfully captured the hearts of the audience.
'Baahubali The Epic' has remained a strong contender at the box office for 10 days, with fans showering praise on Prabhas. The film earned ₹73 lakh on Sunday, bringing its total collection to ₹32.51 crore.
'The Taj Story' has also been successful in earning at the box office. The film, starring actor Paresh Rawal, earned ₹2.09 crore on Sunday, taking its total collection to ₹15.74 crore.
Indeed, 'Haq' emerged as the winner this weekend. Meanwhile, 'Jatadhara' failed to impress fans, and other films also made their mark at the box office.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending