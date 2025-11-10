‘Haq’ Wins Weekend, ‘Jatadhara’ Suffers; Find Out Which Films Won Fans’ Hearts

Box Office Collection: The box office is currently abuzz with films from Bollywood to Hollywood, with many big releases lined up to captivate audiences. While Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's film 'Haq', which delves into legal intricacies, is drawing attention, 'Jatadhara' is offering a blend of action and horror. Additionally, 'The Girlfriend' and 'Baahubali The Epic' are also striving to maintain their presence.