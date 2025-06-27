‘Maa’ Review: What the Audience Thinks of Kajol’s Film

Audience Reactions to Kajol’s Film, Maa (Maa X Review In Hindi) The film Maa is a horror film. This is the first time Kajol has been a part of a horror film. People are loving Kajol’s acting in this film. They are praising Kajol’s portrayal of a mother. The film’s story and a mother’s fight for her daughter are impressing people. Those who watched the first day, first show have posted their reviews on social media. One user wrote, “A mother’s fight against dark forces. Scary, emotional and powerful. #Kajol is brilliant, real and fearless.” Another wrote, “Kajol’s acting is superb, but the film doesn’t offer anything new.” A third wrote, “A fantastic film, it brilliantly showcases what a mother can do for her children.” Another wrote, “The first part of the film is quite slow, but the climax is quite emotional and strong.”