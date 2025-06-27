script‘Maa’ Review: What the Audience Thinks of Kajol’s Film | Latest News | Patrika News
‘Maa’ Review: What the Audience Thinks of Kajol’s Film

Maa X Review in Hindi: Kajol’s film Maa X was released today, June 27. Here’s how the audience reacted to the first day, first show.

MumbaiJun 27, 2025 / 12:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Maa X Review In Hindi

Kajol’s film Maa has been released.

Maa X Review In Hindi: Bollywood actor Kajol’s film ‘Maa’ has hit theatres. The film is receiving a fantastic response on social media. Besides Kajol, the film stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is said to be connected to Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan’s film, Shaitaan. Let’s find out what the audience’s reaction was after watching the first day, first show…

Audience Reactions to Kajol’s Film, Maa (Maa X Review In Hindi)

The film Maa is a horror film. This is the first time Kajol has been a part of a horror film. People are loving Kajol’s acting in this film. They are praising Kajol’s portrayal of a mother. The film’s story and a mother’s fight for her daughter are impressing people. Those who watched the first day, first show have posted their reviews on social media. One user wrote, “A mother’s fight against dark forces. Scary, emotional and powerful. #Kajol is brilliant, real and fearless.” Another wrote, “Kajol’s acting is superb, but the film doesn’t offer anything new.” A third wrote, “A fantastic film, it brilliantly showcases what a mother can do for her children.” Another wrote, “The first part of the film is quite slow, but the climax is quite emotional and strong.”

Maa: A New Film in Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan Universe

The film Maa is directed by Vishal Furia. Maa is a new film in Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan universe. The film revolves around a mother who is forced to confront dark forces to protect her child. Kajol not only fights against negative forces but also against the age-old practice of human sacrifice. She overcomes every obstacle to save her daughter’s life. The film shows how far a mother can go to protect her children.

