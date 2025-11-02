Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan's Iconic Pairing Continues to Charm Audiences in Blockbuster Film

The film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', released in 2024, proved to be a superhit. The two actresses who showcased their magic alongside Kartik Aaryan in this film were none other than Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan (Image: Patrika)

Bollywood Actress: Although it has been a year since the release of the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, the movie is still remembered not just as 2024's biggest Diwali blockbuster, but for the incredible onscreen moment that brought together two iconic actresses: Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

Featured the Song ‘Aami Je Tomar 3.0’

When the spectacular scenes of the film's song ‘Aami Je Tomar 3.0’ unfolded on screen, audiences felt they were witnessing something extraordinary. A blend of classical dance, cinematic grandeur, and emotional depth became the soul of the film.

Vidya Balan, in her iconic character of Manjulika, displayed the same intensity and mystery that made her famous in 2007. This time, however, she was pitted against Madhuri Dixit, an embodiment of grace, beauty, and control, whose every expression and movement reflected years of dedicated practice. Her dance was not merely a performance but a profound dialogue between art and soul, between power and elegance. As the camera captured the confluence of two magnificent artists and their gracefully synchronised dance, every frame resonated with the audience's applause.

Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Captivated Audiences

For director Anees Bazmee, this scene symbolised the essence of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise, where faith and fear, devotion and drama converge. Now, as the film celebrates its first anniversary, the song ‘Aami Je Tomar 3.0’ has become one of Bollywood's most powerful tracks. It is a song where two actresses of Hindi cinema redefined performance, grace, and power through their sheer talent. It is not just their dance, but a poetic and divine representation of Hindi cinema.

 

Bollywood

