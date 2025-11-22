Mahieka Sharma breaks silence on engagement and pregnancy rumours with a viral Instagram post

Mahieka Sharma Post: A year after his divorce from Natasa, Hardik Pandya has moved on in his life with Mahieka Sharma, who is a model, actress, and social media content creator. The two often share romantic photos and videos of themselves performing religious rituals. It is rumoured that the couple will soon get married, but before that, news broke that they are engaged and Mahieka is pregnant. Mahieka Sharma has now posted about these rumours, which is creating a buzz on social media.