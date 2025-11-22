Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mahieka Sharma breaks silence on engagement and pregnancy rumours with a viral Instagram post

Mahieka Sharma has broken her silence on engagement and pregnancy rumours. She posted on Instagram revealing the big truth, which is going viral rapidly.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

Hardik Pandya Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Post

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma (Image: Patrika)

Mahieka Sharma Post: A year after his divorce from Natasa, Hardik Pandya has moved on in his life with Mahieka Sharma, who is a model, actress, and social media content creator. The two often share romantic photos and videos of themselves performing religious rituals. It is rumoured that the couple will soon get married, but before that, news broke that they are engaged and Mahieka is pregnant. Mahieka Sharma has now posted about these rumours, which is creating a buzz on social media.

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Posts About Engagement Rumours

Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma frequently post about their personal lives on social media. Amidst this, Mahieka has responded to the engagement and pregnancy rumours circulating on the internet. With a pink heart emoji, she posted, "I'm seeing on the internet that my engagement has been decided, but let me tell you, I wear good jewellery every day."

Mahieka Says She Wears Good Jewellery Daily

Mahieka further posted another message. In it, she showed a girl sitting in a pink baby stroller and wrote, "Should I get into this stroller to fight the pregnancy rumours?" Both of Mahieka Sharma's posts are going viral, and people are commenting. These posts come amidst the buzz surrounding Mahieka and Hardik's relationship on social media. In this context, many are again saying that Mahieka is trying to dismiss the engagement rumours through these posts.

Mahieka Entered Hardik's Life After His Divorce From Natasa

Meanwhile, while Hardik Pandya's fans are congratulating him and Mahieka, many are comparing Natasa to diamond and Mahieka to gold. It is worth noting that Hardik Pandya married actress and model Natasa Stankovic in 2020. She was pregnant before their wedding.

This is why the couple kept their marriage quite secret and later celebrated with grandeur. However, after about 4 years, cracks appeared in the couple's relationship, and they divorced in 2024. Now, Mahieka has taken Natasa's place in Hardik's life, which is why people are comparing Natasa and Mahieka.

