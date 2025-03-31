scriptMalaika Arora Sparks Dating Rumours with Veteran Cricketer at IPL Match | Latest News | Patrika News
Malaika Arora Sparks Dating Rumours with Veteran Cricketer at IPL Match

A photo of Malaika Arora is going viral on social media. In the picture, she is seen with a former veteran player, leading users to speculate that the two are in a relationship.

MumbaiMar 31, 2025 / 01:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Malaika Arora in relationship with Kumar Sangakkara

Malaika Arora Dating Rumors with Kumar Sangakkara: Bollywood’s fitness queen, Malaika Arora, is once again in the headlines regarding her relationships. A photograph of her sitting in a stadium during an IPL match is going viral, causing a sensation on social media. Users are commenting on the picture of Malaika sitting with someone, speculating that there is a new man in her life. They suggest that she is no longer with Arjun Kapoor and is now in a relationship with someone else.

Malaika Arora Dating Rumors with Kumar Sangakkara

Malaika Arora frequently makes headlines, whether it’s for her breakup with Arjun Kapoor or her unique fashion choices. This time, however, the buzz is not about a breakup but a potential new relationship. Viral photos show her sitting with Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals. The match between RR and CSK took place last Sunday, and Malaika was seen supporting Rajasthan. Her presence with Kumar Sangakkara during the match has led to speculation that she is now dating Sangakkara instead of Arjun Kapoor. One user, however, suggested that she might be Sangakkara’s fashion coach. Several users are even posting about this.

Malaika and Kumar Sangakkara’s Photo Goes Viral

Malaika’s appearance in a Rajasthan Royals jersey in the team dugout has created a stir online. Social media users are interpreting the situation in various ways. Pictures of Malaika at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, shown on television, have fuelled rumours of a relationship between her and Kumar Sangakkara. It’s worth noting that Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper and captain, is married to Yehali. They married in 2003 and have two children. Given their existing marriage, the rumours of Malaika Arora and Sangakkara dating might simply be speculation. Alternatively, Malaika may simply be a supporter of the Rajasthan Royals team.
 

