Malaika Arora Sparks Dating Rumours with Veteran Cricketer at IPL Match

Malaika Arora Dating Rumors with Kumar Sangakkara Malaika Arora frequently makes headlines, whether it’s for her breakup with Arjun Kapoor or her unique fashion choices. This time, however, the buzz is not about a breakup but a potential new relationship. Viral photos show her sitting with Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals. The match between RR and CSK took place last Sunday, and Malaika was seen supporting Rajasthan. Her presence with Kumar Sangakkara during the match has led to speculation that she is now dating Sangakkara instead of Arjun Kapoor. One user, however, suggested that she might be Sangakkara’s fashion coach. Several users are even posting about this.

Malika Arora and Kumar Sangakkara in relationship ? #CSKvsRR #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/cts0QHea76 — Hitman 45 (@Hitman450745) March 30, 2025 Malaika Arora sitting in the RR dugout, is she their fashion coach?— onlydahi (@eyetestfpl_) March 30, 2025 Malaika Arora Supporting Riyan Parag and RR team.. pic.twitter.com/3ke78Dqlyv— Cricklover (@kumarmanoj_11) March 30, 2025 Malaika and Kumar Sangakkara's Photo Goes Viral Malaika's appearance in a Rajasthan Royals jersey in the team dugout has created a stir online. Social media users are interpreting the situation in various ways. Pictures of Malaika at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, shown on television, have fuelled rumours of a relationship between her and Kumar Sangakkara. It's worth noting that Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper and captain, is married to Yehali. They married in 2003 and have two children. Given their existing marriage, the rumours of Malaika Arora and Sangakkara dating might simply be speculation. Alternatively, Malaika may simply be a supporter of the Rajasthan Royals team.