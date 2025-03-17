Mammooty’s Cancer Rumours Debunked: Actor on Ramzan Holiday
Mammooty Cancer Rumours Debunked: 73-year-old Mammooty has been absent from the public eye for the past few days, sparking rumours that he is suffering from cancer. However, his team has issued a statement putting an end to these speculations.
The 73-year-old Mammooty’s recent absence from the public eye led to rumours that he was battling cancer. However, amidst the intensifying speculation, Mammooty’s team released a statement clarifying the situation. The statement explained that Mammooty is currently on leave and observing Ramzan.
Rumours Proven False, Statement Clarifies the Matter
Mammooty’s PR team stated that the news of the actor having cancer is completely false and baseless. He is on leave observing Ramadan and is therefore taking a break from his shooting schedule. After his break, Mammooty will resume shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film alongside Mohanlal.
Star-Studded Film
The first schedule of Mahesh Narayanan’s film starring Mohanlal and Mammooty has commenced in Sri Lanka. This multi-starrer film brings together two of the biggest actors in the Malayalam film industry, Mammooty and Mohanlal, after many years.
Killer Poster of ‘Bazooka’ Released, Fans React with ‘OMG’
Mammooty has released a new poster for his upcoming film, Bazooka. Announced in 2023, the film faced several delays in shooting and direction. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 April 2025. Bazooka is an action-thriller directed by Dino Denis and stars Gautam Vasudev Menon alongside Babu Antony, Ishwarya Menon, Nita Pillai, Gayathri Iyer, and many others.