Mammooty’s Cancer Rumours Debunked: Actor on Ramzan Holiday

The 73-year-old Mammooty’s recent absence from the public eye led to rumours that he was battling cancer. However, amidst the intensifying speculation, Mammooty’s team released a statement clarifying the situation. The statement explained that Mammooty is currently on leave and observing Ramzan.

Rumours Proven False, Statement Clarifies the Matter Mammooty’s PR team stated that the news of the actor having cancer is completely false and baseless. He is on leave observing Ramadan and is therefore taking a break from his shooting schedule. After his break, Mammooty will resume shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film alongside Mohanlal.

Star-Studded Film The first schedule of Mahesh Narayanan’s film starring Mohanlal and Mammooty has commenced in Sri Lanka. This multi-starrer film brings together two of the biggest actors in the Malayalam film industry, Mammooty and Mohanlal, after many years.