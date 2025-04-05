Manoj Kumar Cremated, Film Fraternity Pays Tearful Tribute

Actor Zayed Khan, who attended the funeral, said, “Manoj Ji has a glorious history in the Indian film industry. He is a star who has truly exemplified what a star is, and what humanity is. He showed us what deeds are required to reside in the hearts of people. We only wish that there will be many more Manoj Kumars in the future to enhance the country’s prestige. My father (Sanjay Khan) and Manoj Ji shared a special bond.”

Manoj Kumar is a legend – Bindu Dara Singh Actor Bindu Dara Singh, who attended the funeral, said, “Manoj Kumar is a legend. He is the pride and honour of India. He gave 87 beautiful and glorious years to the country and the film industry. He earned respect, love, wealth, and fame.”

Bindu further said about Manoj Kumar, “Everyone has to go one day. His last five or six years were full of suffering. However, he passed away peacefully. He will always live in our hearts. I would like to thank the government for the honour he received; he deserved it. This is a message to patriots. Patriotism is paramount. If he is there, no one can divide us by caste, creed or religion.”

