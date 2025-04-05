Manoj Kumar Cremated, Film Fraternity Pays Tearful Tribute
Manoj Kumar Last Rites: The last rites of Manoj Kumar, the ‘Bharat Kumar’ of Indian cinema, were performed on Saturday at the Pawan Hans crematorium with state honours. He was given a 21-gun salute. Numerous stars from the film industry attended the late actor’s funeral and bid him farewell with tearful eyes. Manoj Kumar had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for the past few weeks. He had been unwell for a long time.
Actor Zayed Khan, who attended the funeral, said, “Manoj Ji has a glorious history in the Indian film industry. He is a star who has truly exemplified what a star is, and what humanity is. He showed us what deeds are required to reside in the hearts of people. We only wish that there will be many more Manoj Kumars in the future to enhance the country’s prestige. My father (Sanjay Khan) and Manoj Ji shared a special bond.”
Manoj Kumar is a legend – Bindu Dara Singh
Actor Bindu Dara Singh, who attended the funeral, said, “Manoj Kumar is a legend. He is the pride and honour of India. He gave 87 beautiful and glorious years to the country and the film industry. He earned respect, love, wealth, and fame.”
Bindu further said about Manoj Kumar, “Everyone has to go one day. His last five or six years were full of suffering. However, he passed away peacefully. He will always live in our hearts. I would like to thank the government for the honour he received; he deserved it. This is a message to patriots. Patriotism is paramount. If he is there, no one can divide us by caste, creed or religion.”
Actor Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic films, passed away on Friday at the age of 87. His son, Kunal Goswami, said that the actor had been unwell for some time. Manoj Kumar was admitted to the hospital on February 21st. Kunal Goswami shared his father’s suffering during a conversation with the media. He said that actor Manoj Kumar had been unwell for 2-3 weeks. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for treatment. He breathed his last on Friday.
Gave superhit films like ‘Roti Kapda Aur Makaan’, ‘Purab Paschim’
Kunal Goswami said about Manoj Kumar’s films that his father was connected with everyone in real life. He gave films like ‘Upkar’, ‘Roti Kapda Aur Makaan’, ‘Purab Paschim’. These films were relevant then and will remain so in the future. Around 9:30 am, Manoj Ji’s mortal remains were brought from Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai to his residence, where the last rites and prayers were performed. Then, the body, adorned with flowers, was taken to the crematorium in a vehicle, where his son Kunal Goswami performed the last rites.